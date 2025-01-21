Aspis Unveils AIDAO Framework: Unlocking DeFAI Potential with Trading Agents





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspis is revolutionizing decentralized finance (DeFi) by combining the power of artificial intelligence (AI) with the decentralized, transparent, and secure framework of DeFi. Our innovative platform empowers users to achieve their financial goals without requiring technical expertise. Aspis simplifies asset management, making it accessible for everyone—from experienced investors to newcomers—in the ever-evolving DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + AI) market.

Market Potential

The DeFi sector reached over $200 billion in total value locked (TVL) in 2024, showcasing a 10x increase in just a few years. This growth highlights the massive potential of decentralized finance as users seek more transparent and secure financial tools. Notably, the AI-powered DeFi market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% through 2030, potentially surpassing $1 trillion in assets under management.

According to Statista , over 20 million users participated in DeFi globally by 2024. As AI integration accelerates, this number could triple in 2025, driven by demand for intelligent and accessible financial solutions. Aspis is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend, bridging the gap between DeFi complexity and user-friendly empowerment.

Key Features

Aspis is built on three key pillars that redefine how digital assets are managed:

AIDAO Framework: A highly adaptive system that allows users to create customizable vaults with dynamic fund parameters, unlocking the full potential of AI trading agents. Interface Abstractions: A user-friendly platform enabling fund management through intuitive commands and workflows, removing the complexities of DeFi. Dual-Layer Security: Robust safeguards, including execution-level protections, on-chain rule checks, slippage controls, and MEV (Maximum Extractable Value) protection, ensure the safety of user assets.



How Aspis Works

Aspis simplifies asset management by leveraging AI agents that process vast amounts of data in real-time. These agents analyze both on-chain and off-chain data, identifying trends, optimizing liquidity, and uncovering arbitrage opportunities.

For example:

A user could instruct the system to allocate $10,000 to achieve a 20% yield with a 5% risk cap. The AI agent dynamically adjusts the strategy to meet this goal, adapting to market fluctuations.

AI agents consistently outperform manual strategies, with research suggesting up to a 50% improvement in certain scenarios.

Users can already create and test different types of DAO Funds in our app. Aspis offers three types of fund setups:

Agent-Fund: For those who wish to set up their own AI agent to manage Aspis Vaults. Algo Trading: Harness algorithmic trading with your custom strategies deployed via Aspis’ public API. Manual: A hands-on approach for managing Aspis Vaults, ideal for personal vaults or trusted managers.







These options enable users to tailor their financial strategies to fit specific goals and risk preferences.

Expanding The Vision

Aspis is committed to shaping the future of DeFAI with a focus on scalability, innovation, and accessibility. Our strategic plans include:

Scaling AI Capabilities : Expanding the predictive and cross-chain functionalities of our AI agents to enhance decision-making and efficiency.

: Expanding the predictive and cross-chain functionalities of our AI agents to enhance decision-making and efficiency. Custom Agents Frameworks : Developing a custom agents framework that eliminates reliance on third-party open-source solutions like Eliza and Virtuals, enhancing security and performance.

: Developing a custom agents framework that eliminates reliance on third-party open-source solutions like Eliza and Virtuals, enhancing security and performance. New Vault Use Cases: Developing specialized vaults tailored to sustainable finance, RWA, philanthropic investments, and other emerging sectors.



By staying at the forefront of DeFAI innovation, Aspis aims to deliver unparalleled value and secure its position as a leader in the decentralized finance market.

Join Aspis Revolution

Aspis is paving the way for a decentralized, AI-powered future in finance. With its innovative approach, user-centric design, and commitment to security, Aspis empowers individuals and institutions to achieve their financial objectives with confidence.

Join the revolution today. Visit Aspis Finance for more information, and follow us on Twitter to stay updated. Together, let’s unlock the future of DeFAI!

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Cryptocurrency and DeFi investments are inherently volatile and involve significant risks, including the loss of your principal investment. The performance of past investments is not indicative of future results.

Aspis encourages all users to conduct their own research and consult with licensed professionals before making any investment decisions. Aspis is not responsible for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of its platform. Please also consider the regulatory environment in your jurisdiction before participating in DeFi-related activities.

Contact Us

Contact:

Renat Vakhabov

renat@aspis.finance

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Aspis finance. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee941df4-7662-40ee-89ca-3a2e10804867

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ce9b23-bda7-4d65-a399-f8e31fa75eab