Taiwan Beyond 5G (B5G) Technology Trends in Networking Industry Research Report 2024: Taiwanese Companies' Preferred Private 5G Network Deployment Models in the B5G Era

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B5G Technology Trends in the Taiwanese Networking Industry: Focus on Open RAN and Private Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report compiles data from 33 Taiwanese companies, encompassing 43 completed surveys across sectors including chip and module manufacturers, network equipment providers, system integrators, and telecommunications operators.



In June 2024, the international telecommunications standardization body 3GPP finalized Release 18, marking the official dawn of the Beyond 5G (B5G) era.The objective is to provide key industry insights from multiple perspectives to support governments and enterprises in developing B5G software, hardware technologies, and commercial services, as well as understanding the current development and future outlook of Open random access network (RAN) in both public and private 5G networks

Key Topics Covered:

1. B5G Technology and OPEN RAN Development Trends

1.1 B5G Technology Development Trends

1.2 OPEN RAN Development Trends



2. Development of the Taiwanese Networking Industry Chain



3. Survey on B5G Technology Trends in the Taiwanese Networking Industry

3.1 Survey Content Planning

3.2 Survey Method: Online Questionnaires and In-Depth Interviews



4. Corporate Views on B5G Software, Hardware, and Commercial Services

4.1 Views on B5G Software Technology Adoption

4.2 Views on B5G Hardware Technology Adoption

4.3 Assessment of the Most Promising B5G Commercial Services



5. Outlook on Open RAN in Public and Private Networks

5.1 Open RAN Equipment Supply for Public and Private Networks by Taiwanese Companies

5.2 Perspectives on Use of Open RAN Equipment in Public and Private Networks

5.3 Taiwanese Companies' Preferred Private 5G Network Deployment Models in the B5G Era



Companies Featured

ADLink

Advantech

Alpha

Arcadyan

Askey

AT&T

Auden

Chunghwa Telecom

Compal

D-Link

Ericsson

FETnet

FHNet

Foxconn

G Reigns

Gemtek

HTC

Huawei

HwaCom Systems

Inventec

Leo

Lions

Lite-On

MediaTek

MitraStar

Nokia

Pegatron

QCT

Quanta

Reigns

Saviah

Sercomm

Taiwan Mobile

Transnet

Wiwynn

WNC

YTTEKs

ZTE

Zyxel

Key Tables and Figures

Table 1: Leading Taiwanese Networking Companies and Their Stance Towards Key B5G Issues

Table 2: Taiwanese Companies' Outlook on Open RAN Equipment in Public and Private Networks

Figure 1: 3GPP B5G Standardization Timeline and Research Topics

Figure 2: Taiwanese Companies Involved in Open RAN and Private Network Supply Chains

Figure 3: Distribution of Surveyed Companies by Category and Position Level

Figure 4: Taiwanese Networking Companies' Ranking of Key B5G Software Technologies

Figure 5: Taiwanese Networking Companies' Ranking of Key B5G Hardware Technologies

Figure 6: Taiwanese Networking Companies' Ranking of Key B5G Commercial Services

Figure 7: Top 5 Promising B5G Commercial Services and Key Taiwanese Industry Players

Figure 8: Share of Taiwanese Companies and Their Clients Supplying Open RAN Equipment for Operator Deployment in Public and Private Networks

Figure 9: Adoption Timeline for Open RAN Equipment in Public and Private Networks

Figure 10: Ranking of Preferred Private 5G Network Deployment Models by Taiwanese Companies for the B5G Era



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rh0lkz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.