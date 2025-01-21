China and Global Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Industry Report 2024: 20+ OEMs Deploy Chassis-by-Wire, and Electromechanical Brake (EMB) Policies are Expected to be Implemented in 2025-2026

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Industry Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Commercial vehicle intelligent chassis research: 20+ OEMs deploy chassis-by-wire, and electromechanical brake (EMB) policies are expected to be implemented in 2025-2026



The Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Industry Report, 2024 combs through and summarizes status quo, installation, product layout of suppliers, and predicts future development trends of commercial vehicle intelligent chassis.



Foreign EMB laws and regulations are expected to be introduced in 2025, and China is expected to implement in 2026.



Foreign EMB laws and regulations: Since 2018, the Economic Commission for Europe (ECE) has begun to discuss the inclusion of EMB into the topics of the UN R13 Conference. In the first half of 2024, the ECE completed the draft version of revised EMB standards, which is submitted for review in 2024 and will be officially released in 2025.



China's EMB laws and regulations: China started revising EMB regulations one year later than foreign countries. In 2019, the National Technical Committee of Auto Standardization (NTCAS) included the formulation of EMB standards in the '14th Five-Year Plan' for braking industry standards. In September 2024, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued the second exposure draft of 'GB21670: Technical Requirements and Testing Methods for Passenger Car Braking Systems', adding EMB-related technical requirements for the first time, which marks a significant progress in China's EMB regulations. The new version of GB 21670 is expected to be published in July 2026, and EMB-related technical requirements of new GB21670 are also consistent with European standards. GB12676 (commercial vehicles) is being revised.



20+ commercial vehicle OEMs deploy chassis-by-wire, accelerating commercial vehicle chassis intelligence.



According to incomplete statistics, more than 20 commercial vehicle OEMs have deployed chassis-by-wire by way of self-development or technical cooperation. For example, JMC depends on Tongling Technology to develop intelligent chassis, a company which established in April 2022 and was incubated by JMC and Tongji University. It concentrates on R&D of commercial vehicle intelligent chassis products and provides intelligent chassis solutions for intelligent driving companies.



Commercial vehicle steering: As the demand for intelligent driving of commercial vehicles expands, electro-hydraulic coupling power steering system comes into being



In the past few decades, commercial vehicles have widely adopted hydraulic power steering systems (HPS). For the oil pump of HPS is driven by the engine, with the increasing proportion of new energy commercial vehicles in sales, electrohydraulic power steering systems (EHPS) that use electric pumps to replace engines have also increased accordingly. Yet as commercial vehicles have increasing demand for intelligent driving steering functions, EHPS is unable to actively intervene in steering control and cannot meet the demand. At present, a great deal of researches have been conducted at home and abroad on commercial vehicle electric steering systems that can implement active steering intervention control, including electro-hydraulic coupling power steering (EHCPS) systems.



EHCPS essentially integrates an EPS motor system at the steering input end of the HPS system, including the sensor unit, motor, control unit and worm gear reducer. It is a new steering system with both electric and hydraulic power. In terms of intelligence, EHCPS provides a higher degree of freedom through the design of motor control algorithms to improve driver's steering feel on roads, and enables intelligent steering functions by controlling motor active intervention.

Bosch: Servotwin Electro-Hydraulic Hybrid Power Steering System



In April 2023, at the Auto Shanghai, Bosch unveiled its third-generation electro-hydraulic hybrid power steering system, Servotwin Gen3, and its fourth-generation fully redundant electro-hydraulic hybrid power steering system, Servotwin Gen4.2. In April 2024, at the Auto China, Bosch showcased its fourth-generation electro-hydraulic hybrid power steering system, Servotwin Gen4, which will come into mass production in the second half of 2024.

Brake suppliers: multiple Chinese and foreign suppliers have completed the EBS product layout, promoting large-scale application of EBS



At present, WABCO, KNORR, Ruili Kormee, and Trucknow Technology have mass-produced EBS systems; Wanxiang Qianchao's EBS system has been designated and mass-produced; EBS systems of Bosch and Tsintel Technology are expected to be spawned by the end of 2024. Many Chinese and foreign suppliers have completed the EBS product layout, promoting the large-scale application of EBS.



In April 2024, Bosch's Electronic Braking System (EBS) debuted at the Auto China. It controls braking via electronic signals, achieving safer and more efficient braking with more intelligent and precise control, and can better cooperate with electronic auxiliary functions such as anti-lock braking system (ABS) on the vehicle. The system, developed by Bosch's local core team in cross-domain cooperation, is being tested by China's first-tier OEMs, and is scheduled to be produced in quantities by the end of 2024.



Trucknow Technology focuses on the research of 'full-stack independent controllable chassis-by-wire intelligent driving solutions' for commercial vehicles. It has currently mass-produced EBS systems, trailer TEBS, and AEB systems. Its EBS system has advantages of quick braking response, short pressure build-up time, reasonable braking force distribution, and consistent braking of main body and trailer. In March 2024, the EBS system, self-developed, calibrated and tested by Trucknow Technology, met the customer's requirements and standards in all test items, and was successfully accepted.



Trucknow Technology's trailer TEBS is a braking control system evolved from the ABS system. It adds additional auxiliary functions for intelligent trailers, significantly improving the braking stability and safety of semi-trailers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Chassis

1.1 Development History of Commercial Vehicle Chassis

1.2 Status Quo of Commercial Vehicle Chassis

1.3 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis

1.4 Classification of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Product Platforms

1.5 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Chassis-by-wire

1.6 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Brake-by-wire

1.7 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Steer-by-wire

1.8 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Suspension

1.9 Overview of Skateboard Chassis

1.10 Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Related Policies

1.11 Current Regulations on Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) for Commercial Vehicles in China

1.12 Mainstream Regulations on Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) for Commercial Vehicles Worldwide

1.13 Comparison of Current Commercial Vehicle Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Regulation Indicators

1.14 AEBS-supported Commercial Vehicle Braking Systems



2 Intelligent Chassis Application by Commercial Vehicle OEMs

2.1 King Long

2.2 Yutong

2.3 Sany Heavy Industry

2.4 FAW Jiefang

2.5 Shaanxi Automobile

2.6 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle

2.7 Dongfeng Liuzhou Motors

2.8 Beiben Trucks

2.9 JMC

2.10 Farizon Auto

2.11 DeepWay

2.12 WESTWELL

2.13 Windrose

2.14 Changan Kaicheng

2.15 Foton Motor

2.16 GAC Group

2.17 Other OEMs

2.17.1 Qingling Motors

2.17.2 BYD

2.17.3 XCMG Group

2.17.4 Dayun Motor

2.17.5 GWM Commercial Vehicle

2.17.6 SAIC Yuejin

2.17.7 CRRC Electric Vehicles

2.17.8 JAC



3 Foreign Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Suppliers

3.1 WABCO

3.2 Knorr-Bremse DETC

3.3 Bosch

3.4 Nexteer

3.5 Schaeffler

3.6 REE

3.7 Evamo

3.8 Dana TM4



4 Chinese Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis Suppliers

4.1 Hengchuang Zhixing

4.2 Tsintel Technology

4.3 Ruili Kormee

4.4 Zhejiang Shibao

4.5 Trinova Auto

4.6 Tongyu Auto

4.7 Super Panther

4.8 Kunlang Technology

4.9 PIX Moving

4.10 U POWER

4.11 Yubei Steering System Co., Ltd.

4.12 China Highway Vehicle & Machinery Co., Ltd.

4.13 TruGo Technology

4.14 Bibest

4.15 Trucknow Technology

4.16 CRRC Electric Vehicle

4.17 Other Suppliers

4.17.1 Soterea

4.17.2 Wanxiang Qianchao

4.17.3 Jiyu Technology

4.17.4 ZF

4.17.5 DECO Automotive

4.17.6 Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Co., Ltd.

4.17.7 VCS Technology

4.17.8 Edge Rock

4.17.9 JWD Auto

4.17.10 Gersh Smart

4.17.11 Tongling Technology

4.17.12 Daozhi Technology

4.17.13 Orient-motion Technology



5 Development Trends of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Chassis

5.1 Integrated Battery Technology Is Being Applied to All-electric Light Trucks and Heavy Trucks

