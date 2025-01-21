Gauzy’s and Journeo’s Strategic Partnership on Track to Enhance Road Safety on London’s Fleet of 8,500 Buses With Smart-Vision® Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Gauzy’s ADAS technology now operational on over 2,500 buses in the U.K. capital city, reaching approximately 30% of the market

Gauzy and Journeo are on track to equip London’s fleet of 8,500 buses with the cutting-edge Smart-Vision® advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Currently, over 2,500 buses operate with this technology, a figure surpassed at the end of 2024.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technology, today announced that as a result of its strategic partnership with Journeo plc (LSE: JNEO), a pioneering technology group providing solutions to the transport community and one of the largest integrators of Gauzy’s Smart-Vision® advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), London’s fleet of 8,500 commercial buses is on track to be equipped with Gauzy’s cutting-edge Smart-Vision® system through retrofit and new vehicle installations. Gauzy’s share of the ADAS market in the U.K. capital reached an impressive approximately 30% in 2024, and this technology is now operational on over 2,500 public buses throughout the city. This growing partnership with Journeo will allow Gauzy to penetrate other European countries in Norway, Iceland, Sweden and Denmark where Journeo already operates, and benefit from Journeo’s planned expansion in the region.

Gauzy and Journeo are united in their shared missions to drastically improve road safety for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists in high-traffic cities around the world. The companies have been collaborating since 2018, leveraging each other’s scale and capabilities to help advance the commercial adoption of game changing technology like the Smart-Vision® ADAS in an effort to reduce on-road accidents and fatalities.

Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy, stated: “Our strategic partnership with Journeo has us on track to grow our already commanding market share for ADAS in London by equipping its fleet of public buses with our Smart-Vision® system, a truly monumental accomplishment. As a result, London will become one of the safest cities in the world for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Sophisticated ADAS like Smart-Vision® make roadways safer for everyone, save lives, reduce costs and the risk of on-road accidents, and we are dedicated to working together to make this technology readily available in commercial vehicles everywhere. We believe that with Journeo’s expertise in our system, deep relationships with the transport community, and commitment to innovation, we will continue expanding into new markets and generate significant new revenue opportunities for our business.”

Unlike traditional mirrors that are not capable of detecting objects in a blind spot or reducing accident risks, Gauzy’s Smart-Vision® system replaces mirrors altogether with a network of integrated high-definition exterior cameras and interior cab displays to provide drivers with expanded visibility of the roadway and their surroundings. The system is designed to automatically alert drivers to any actual or perceived risks and take preventive measures to avoid collisions altogether. Moreover, other benefits of the system include improved aerodynamics, lower emissions, and a reduction in replacement costs.

Peso continued, “We feel there is no product more impactful from a safety and cost benefit standpoint than Smart-Vision® that when manufacturers and their drivers learn our system, they become customers for life. They do not often go back to traditional mirrors, which is why the global ADAS market is projected to reach over $125 billion by 2029. This dynamic is certainly beneficial for Gauzy and Journeo, and we are looking forward to capitalizing on the growing trends in urban safety to make Smart-Vision® a staple of public transportation.”

Journeo’s track record of delivering innovative solutions for towns, cities, airports, and public transport networks that improve efficiency, sustainability, and safety is unparalleled and the catalyst for the company’s expansion. Serving as one of the largest systems integrators, service providers and trainers of Smart-Vision®, Journeo has a true competitive advantage, enabling the company to broaden its market share by offering the most sophisticated ADAS system on the market as it expands its worldwide customer network.

Russ Singleton, CEO of Journeo, commented: “Safety in public transportation is a continuous top priority for the largest cities around the world, and this will always be the case. Journeo and Gauzy are at the forefront of the movement to make our roadways safer, and together, we have the resources needed to ensure we stay ahead. We are committed to using our unmatched scale, bandwidth and technology to expand the number of public buses that are operating with the Smart-Vision® system to significantly reduce potential hazards in high-traffic environments.”

The Smart-Vision® system passes strict homologations and certifications for safety. It was the first to gain UTAC’s worldwide approval in 2017. It is United Nation (UN) R46, UN R10, UN R118 and UN R151 homologated but also IATF and ISO 26262 certified. In the U.S., it can replace conventional mirrors, as Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) granted its exemption approval.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

About Journeo

Journeo plc is a leading provider of Intelligent Transport Systems, offering solutions for towns, cities, airports, and public transport networks. The company collaborates with local authorities and multinational transport operators to enhance system efficiency and sustainability. Journeo comprises five operating units focusing on fleet systems, passenger systems, rail applications, and services in Denmark and Sweden. With significant investment in research and development, Journeo provides scalable, IoT-integrated solutions for modern public transport needs.

