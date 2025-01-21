PlanSource Appoints HR Expert Laura Butler to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading cloud-based benefits administration technology and service provider, today announced the appointment of Laura Butler to its board of directors.

Laura Butler, Chief People Officer at TTEC, a global customer experience technology and services company, joins the PlanSource board of directors at a time of accelerated growth and product innovation in the benefits administration market. Butler brings over 25 years of experience in human resources, with a strong focus on leveraging technology to modernize HR processes and enhance the employee experience.

With a proven track record of aligning HR strategy with business objectives, Butler has extensive experience leading organizational transformations, designing innovative compensation and benefits programs, and championing diversity and inclusion. Her career includes senior leadership positions at high-growth SaaS companies like Entrata, Talkdesk, and Workfront (now Adobe), as well as large enterprises such as Ceridian, Oracle and PG&E. Butler earned her bachelor's degree in social sciences from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

PlanSource CEO Mike Morini commented, "I am thrilled to welcome Laura to our board. Her track record of leveraging technology to enhance the employee experience will be invaluable as we shape the future of PlanSource. Her extensive experience and expertise in human capital management will help inform our strategic direction as we continue to optimize how people choose, use and manage their benefits."

"PlanSource is known for empowering organizations to streamline benefits management, a crucial element of any total rewards and wellness strategy," said Butler. "I'm excited to contribute to the company's continued growth and its expanding partnerships across the benefits ecosystem."

Butler’s role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in PlanSource. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a benefits administration technology and services company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

