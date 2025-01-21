Maternity Products Market to hit USD 75.3 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Maternity Products Market size was valued at USD 42.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is largely driven by rising awareness among expectant mothers about the importance of specialized products during pregnancy and postpartum. The increasing focus on maternal well-being has fueled demand for maternity-specific apparel, personal care items, and nutritional supplements.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has played a crucial role in enhancing the accessibility of maternity products. Online platforms offer an extensive variety of products, competitive pricing, and the convenience of doorstep delivery, contributing significantly to market growth. The convenience provided by digital retail channels has attracted a wider audience, bolstering sales worldwide.

The maternity products market is segmented by product type into maternity accessories, maternal apparel, personal care products, and nutritional supplements. Among these, the personal care products segment holds the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance with a projected CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The strong demand for skin-focused solutions addressing pregnancy-related concerns, such as stretch marks and dryness, drives segment growth. Products that promote skin health and comfort, such as restructuring gels and soothing creams, are particularly popular.

In terms of distribution channels, the maternity products market is divided into online and offline segments. Despite the growth of e-commerce, the offline segment retains the largest market share, accounting for 78.2% of total sales in 2023. This preference is attributed to the importance of physical evaluation of products for quality, fit, and comfort—essential for maternity items. In-store experiences remain a key driver of consumer confidence and loyalty in this segment.

North America leads the global maternity products market, with the U.S. accounting for a dominant 75.4% share of the region’s maternity product sales in 2023. The U.S. market is supported by high consumer awareness, advanced retail infrastructure, and robust disposable income levels. The growing emphasis on maternal health, comfort, and style during pregnancy and postpartum ensures sustained demand for premium maternity products in the region.

As consumer preferences evolve, the maternity products market is expected to witness continued innovation and growth, driven by advancements in product offerings, expanded distribution channels, and a heightened focus on maternal care and wellness.

Major players in maternity products market include A Pea in the Pod, ASOS, Cake, Destination, Frida, Gap, H&M Mama, HATCH, Isabella Oliver, JoJo Maman Bébé, Motherhood, Old Navy, PinkBlush, Seraphine, and The Moms Co. among others.

