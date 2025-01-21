Adeia Renews Multi-Year IP License Agreement with Roku

SAN JOSE, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), today announced it has renewed its intellectual property (IP) license agreement with Roku, the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. The multi-year renewal extends Roku’s access to Adeia’s media IP portfolio for its products and services.

"We are excited to renew our agreement with Roku, a leader in the streaming digital entertainment space," said Dr. Mark Kokes, Adeia’s chief licensing officer and general manager, media. “This agreement demonstrates the ongoing relevance and importance of our technology in the streaming video field.”

Adeia’s advanced media technologies and intellectual property play a role in enhancing consumer experiences in the evolving digital entertainment landscape. Through its technology and intellectual property, Adeia continues to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions for the industry.

