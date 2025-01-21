TradePending Partners with WheelsTV to Feature Video Test Drives in its Enhanced AutoBio Reports

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a leading software platform for car dealerships, today announced a new partnership with WheelsTV, an industry leader in automotive video content. This collaboration integrates WheelsTV’s extensive library of year/make/model video test drives into TradePending’s AutoBio product, offering dealerships and consumers an improved vehicle research experience.

“TradePending is proud to elevate the car-buying experience for consumers through our new partnership with WheelsTV,” said Brice Englert, CEO of TradePending. “Dealerships will now have access to high-quality content that keeps shoppers engaged, shortens buying cycles, and makes selling easier, at no additional cost with our AutoBio product.”

Solving the Consumer Research Challenge

TradePending’s AutoBio helps to reduce the time car buyers spend researching their next vehicle by eliminating the need to scour multiple websites for comprehensive information. AutoBio centralizes all relevant vehicle details, including accident history, service records, remaining warranty, awards, and now professionally produced video brochures from WheelsTV.

WheelsTV’s OEM-compliant video content, covering 95% of U.S. vehicles from 2008 to today for all major brands, educates car buyers about key features and attributes, empowering them to make informed decisions. This enriched experience reduces research time and accelerates the sales cycle, while keeping consumers directly engaged with the dealerships, preventing customer loss to third-party national brands.

“We’re thrilled to partner with TradePending to integrate the WheelsTV library of 7,300 year/make/model video test drives into their merchandising platform,” said Chris King, EVP of WheelsTV. “This collaboration demonstrates the true power of video in telling a vehicle’s full story—something photos alone can’t achieve. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Why Dealerships Benefit

For dealerships, this integration offers several key advantages:

Keeps buyers engaged on dealership websites, preventing defections to third-party platforms.

Ensures dealership teams have access to the same comprehensive vehicle information as their customers.

Boosts engagement with marketing materials, increasing click-through rates and response.

Included at no additional cost within AutoBio.

About TradePending

TradePending’s mission of “simple automotive” brings dealers and consumers together across North America. Over 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada utilize the company’s sales enablement, website conversion, and customer retention platform to educate and inform their customers, to simplify and shorten the sales process, and to convert their website traffic into new opportunities. The platform includes integrated solutions for trade-in valuations and offers, monthly payment calculators, personalized video communications, creative inventory merchandising, detailed vehicle reports, service offers management and retention marketing. The TradePending API provides industry partners with proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://tradepending.com .

About WheelsTV

WheelsTV is transforming the car-shopping experience with the world's largest library of over 7,300 On the Road year/make/model video test drives. Covering 95% of the North American new and pre-owned light vehicle market, our independently produced model videos bring vehicles to life, helping millions of shoppers make quicker, more informed decisions.

Our model video test drives showcase key features, performance, and design, creating a stronger connection between shoppers and the vehicles they're considering. WheelsTV empowers dealers and integration partners to engage leads more effectively and drive conversions by bridging the gap between buyers and dealerships.

To learn more, visit wheelstv.net .

