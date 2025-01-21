X-in-1 Powertrain Market Anticipated to Hit US$ 21,918.1 Million at a CAGR of 28.5% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global X-in-1 powertrain market is expected to reach US$ 21,918.1 million by 2034 end, with a projected growth rate of 28.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The market for electric vehicles has grown very fast, with the market now shifting towards more affordable options in electro-mobility. Electric vehicle powertrain market is expected to expand massively driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for tailored solutions from consumers.

The X-in-1 electric powertrain will play a significant role in increasing the convenience and sustainability of electro-mobility. The X-in-1 powertrain provides various advantages to customers in terms of vehicle size, weight, and cost, making way for the increasing demand for more customized and competitive X-in-1 powertrain solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global X-in-1 powertrain market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 21,918.1million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 5% in 2034.

in 2034. Predominating market players include Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Bosch Mobility, Build Your Dreams, Tesla Inc., GM powered Solutions, Hyundai Motors, GKN PLC, Electra EV, Magna, Hitachi Astemo Ltd, Valeo Technologies, Lucid Motors, Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 10,160.3 million collectively by 2034.

“Environmental awareness, adoption of customized powertrain based on demand, and technological advancement in battery recycling process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the X-in-1 Powertrain Market:

Key players in the X-in-1 powertrain market are Delta Electronics, Inc. , Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Bosch Mobility, Build Your Dreams, Tesla Inc., GM powered Solutions, Hyundai Motors, GKN PLC , Electra EV, Magna, Hitachi Astemo Ltd, Valeo Technologies, Lucid Motors, Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AGOther Prominent Players

Market Development

Key players in the global X-in-1 powertrain market are concentrating on expansion efforts, technological innovations, and regulatory compliance to secure a substantial share of the industry. The automotive sector is leveraging AI to enhance the efficiency of X-in-1 powertrains and predictive maintenance systems. capabilities, and advancements in charging software and hardware provide added advantages for both drivers and charging station operators.

On March 2023, Nissan published a new strategy for electrified powertrain development. It will be reducing costs through the sharing and modularization of core components for EVs and e-POWER vehicles. Nissan plans to enhance the competitiveness of its EV and e-POWER models using the X-in-1 strategy. For EVs, they have developed a 3-in-1 powertrain prototype that includes the motor, inverter, and reducer, while for e-POWER vehicles, a 5-in-1 prototype is envisioned that also modularizes the generator and increaser.

X-in-1 Powertrain Industry News:

Suzuki unveiled the eVitara, their first battery-electric car, in November 2024. Its powertrain consists of lithium iron-phosphate batteries and an e-axle that combines the motor and inverter.

The Song Plus DM-I, BYD's fifth-generation PHEV system, was introduced in May 2024 and provides more power, torque, and capacity than previous models. Furthermore, Volkswagen and XPENG announced a collaboration to create intelligent connected vehicles in May 2024.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global X-in-1 powertrain market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study provides critical insights based on Customer Need (OBCM-DCDC Integration, Bi-directional OBCM-DCDC Integration, OBCM-DCDC-EVCC Integration, and Traction Inverter-OBCM-DCDC-EVCC Integration), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (Compact / Mini (Up to 3m), Mid-Size (3.1 to 4m), Luxury (4.1 to 5m), Sedan / Executive (5.1 to 5.5 m), SUVs / MPV), Commercial Vehicles(LCV, HCV, Buses & Coaches) ), By Output of Integration (Better Noise and Vibration Control, Improved performance, and Smaller size), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

