L.O.L. Surprise!™ Announces New Fairy and Unicorns Dolls to Round Out Fantasy-Inspired Collections in 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sensation L.O.L. Surprise!™ from MGA Entertainment (MGA) – one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world – today announced its new lines that round out a suite of fantasy-themed dolls, adding a new layer of discovery, transformation, and outrageous fun to the brand’s ever-popular blind unboxing play pattern. New L.O.L. Surprise! Fairies!™ Tots and L.O.L. Surprise! Unicorns!™ Tots feature a DIY design and customization experience, whether kids add water to make their own fairy wings or mix a colorful potion to create swirling unicorn colors inside the Tot.

“‘Playing pretend’ is a timeless childhood experience, and we are excited to integrate the concept of fantasy into our L.O.L. Surprise! spring line,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer, MGA Entertainment. “Kids love our L.O.L. Surprise! Mermaids collection launched in 2024 and we have continued to build a fantastical world of imagination via vibrant colors, unique transformations, outrageous fun, and lots of surprises with these new collections designed to captivate and delight children and bring their fantasies to life.”

On shelves as of January 1, the magic of L.O.L. Surprise! Fairies and Unicorns makes for the perfect Valentine’s, Easter or birthday gift for kids ages four and up. Key features include:

L.O.L. Surprise! Fairies! Tots L.O.L. Surprise! introduces a fairy theme for the first time ever, along with an all-new play pattern to customize and make your own fairy wings for your dolls. The new line Includes a doll, a pair of fairy wings, two colors of fairy crystals mix, plus whimsical fashions and accessories. The blind packaging offers a fun surprise and the ball doubles as a display stand for the doll to show off your customized fairy wings. There are eight dolls to collect, available now with an MSRP of $9.99.



L.O.L. Surprise! Unicorns! Tots This is the brand’s first-ever unicorn-themed line that comes with an all-new magical, colorful experience play pattern with a transparent Unicorn Tot body, including two colorful liquids that, when poured inside the Tot, glide past each other to create a swirling liquid motion. Each doll includes a swappable “real” hair hairstyle, a unicorn horn, and ears that you can mix-and-match between Unicorn Tots.. Found in a surprise packaging ball that doubles as a display stand, there are six dolls to collect, available now with an MSRP of $9.99. This is the first time since the brand was launched that L.O.L. Surprise! Tots will have rooted hair versus plastic!



Existing fantasy-inspired collections include:

L.O.L. Surprise! Mermaids! Tots These adorable mermaid Tots feature an exciting component to create your own mermaid tails! Simply mix the two colors of gel, pour them into the tail mold, and let set for 30 minutes to transform into a colorful mermaid tail. Once your Tots are dressed in their stunning new tails, dip them in cold water to reveal a gorgeous color change. The blind packaging offers a surprise Tot in each, and doubles as a fishbowl or hot tub display. There are eight dolls to collect, available now with an MSRP of $9.99.

L.O.L. Surprise! Tweens Mermaids! These fashion dolls bring a splash of excitement with their color-changing tails and mesmerizing fins that can move back and forth. Dip the doll into cold water and watch as her tail transforms colors, creating a magical underwater experience. Her tail can also act as a stand for the doll to stand upright. There are four Tweens, each with an MSRP of $14.99.

L.O.L. Surprise! Mermaids! Baby Sisters These Baby Sisters are the littlest mermaids of the bunch. Unbox them to see which surprise doll you got then dunk them into cold water to see their color-changing tails. The tails are squishy to the touch, allowing for not only a visual spectacle but a tactile one as well. There are eight Baby Sisters to collect, with an MSRP of only $6.99.



Fly, dream, and dive into the fantastical world of L.O.L. Surprise! with the all-new fantasy collections. Explore multiple surprises and outrageously fun ways to play across Tots, Baby Sisters, and Tweens.

Each doll is available for purchase at The MGA Shop, all major retailers in the U.S. including Target, Walmart, and Amazon, and at major retailers globally. To stay up to date with the latest news and content from L.O.L. Surprise!, visit the official website lolsurprise.com and social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram , and Facebook.

