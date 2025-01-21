MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Provides MOTHER Bracelet®︎ Device and Remote Health Monitoring System, REMONY, to TOPPAN Inc.

TOKYO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) (“MEDIROM”), a health technology and holistic healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and led by CEO Kouji Eguchi, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc. (“MOTHER Labs”) is now providing its remote health monitoring system, REMONY, and charging-free smart tracker device, MOTHER Bracelet®︎, to the Electronics Division of TOPPAN Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 7911).

In recent years, employee health management has shifted from being an individual’s responsibility to becoming one of the key priorities for companies. Since their founding, TOPPAN has consistently undertaken various initiatives to ensure the physical and mental well-being of their employees based on the core philosophy of respect for human beings. As part of TOPPAN’s efforts to promote employee health, creating a safe and secure living environment for employees living alone, such as those on solo assignments, has been one of the key initiatives. By utilizing REMONY, TOPPAN aims to establish an environment that enables early detection and prompt responses in the event of certain health abnormalities.

About the MOTHER Bracelet, Recharge-Free Smart Tracker





MOTHER Bracelet is the world’s first 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker, powered by advanced technology that generates electricity from the temperature difference between the body and the surrounding air. As it doesn’t require recharging, it eliminates the data loss that can occur when a device is taken off for recharging. This single device can record five fundamental health metrics: heart rate, surface body temperature, step count, sleep, and calories burned. https://mother-bracelet.com

About Remote Health Monitoring System - REMONY





“REMONY” remote health monitoring system, developed by MEDIROM MOTHER Labs, combines the wrist-worn recharge-free smart tracker MOTHER Bracelet with a dedicated gateway. The system enables automatic data synchronization and centralized real-time management. Health monitoring with conventional wearables often faces challenges due to data loss during device recharge period. However, MOTHER Bracelet measures user vital data in real-time 24/7 without needing removal for recharge. As a result, it allows prompt and early detection of health emergencies and accident prevention with high accuracy. The system is customizable for use in various industries, including elderly care, health monitoring for night shift workers, etc.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM, a holistic healthcare company, operates over 300 wellness salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku® being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health tech business and launched new healthcare programs using an on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by MEDIROM. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and has developed a smart tracker “MOTHER Bracelet®”. In 2023, MEDIROM launched REMONY, a remote monitoring system for corporate clients, and has received orders from a broad range of industries, including nursing care, transportation, construction, and manufacturing, among others. MEDIROM hopes that its diverse health-related product and service offerings will help it collect and manage healthcare data from users and customers and enable it to become a leader in big data in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit https://medirom.co.jp/en

About TOPPAN Inc.



TOPPAN Inc. develops solutions based on its printing technologies in Japan and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Information & Communication, Living & Industry, and Electronics. Its Information & Communication business offers securities, passbooks, cards, business forms, catalogs, and printed advertising media, as well as printed publication media, such as magazines and books, and business process outsourcing. The Living & Industry business provides packaging, including flexible packaging materials and folding cartons, rigid plastic products, inks, and transparent barrier films; and decor materials, such as decorative sheets and wallpapers. Its Electronics business offers LCD color filters, TFT-LCDs, antireflection films, photomasks, and semiconductor package products. TOPPAN Inc. is the core operating company of the TOPPAN Group, which was reorganized into a holding company structure in October 2023, 123 years after Toppan Printing was founded in Tokyo in 1900. https://www.toppan.com/en/

