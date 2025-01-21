Endorectal Balloon Market to Witness Remarkable Growth, Reaching US$ 549.7 Million by 2034 at a Strong CAGR of 9.9% | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global endorectal balloons market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 213.9 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Advancements in technology for endorectal balloons are greatly enhancing their efficacy and the experience for patients. Endorectal balloons have played a vital role in increasing the accuracy of radiotherapy treatment as the prostate gland is immobilized, thus reducing the side effects or damages to the healthy tissues surrounding the diseased one. Increasingly, advanced techniques for radiotherapy such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy and image-guided radiation therapy have resulted in higher demand for such devices.

Furthermore, enhanced comfort and reduced complications are achieved through improved ergonomics, while increased precision in radiation therapy is facilitated by improved imaging compatibility. The introduction of 3D printing allows for personalized balloon shapes designed for specific anatomies, improving treatment results. These advancements are working together to increase usage in clinical environments and enhance overall patient care.

Also, increased prevalence of prostate cancer is contributing to the increased demand of endorectal balloons. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the estimated new cases of prostate cancer in U.S. will be 299,010 in 2024 among which the estimated deaths are 35,250.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global endorectal balloons market is projected to grow at 9.9% CAGR and reach US$ 549.7 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 335.8 million growing at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2024 to 2034

growing at a CAGR of between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 34.6% in 2034

in 2034 East Asia is expected to grow at a growth rate of 10.4% between 2024-2034

between 2024-2034 Predominating market players include QLRAD, Bionix, AngioDynamics, Qfix, and BioProtect among others.

Disposable endorectal balloons are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 270.9 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and Western Europe are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 175.0 million collectively

“Growing adoption of precision radiotherapy to improve patient outcomes is boosting demand for endorectal balloons” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Endorectal Balloon Market:

QLRAD; Bionix; AngioDynamics; Qfix; BioProtect; CIVCO Medical Solutions; Coloplast; Boston Scientific; Becton, Dickinson and Company

Market Development:

The increasing utilization of precision radio therapeutic techniques significantly raises the demand for endorectal balloons. Advanced treatments involving IMRT and IGRT depend on devices that enhance targeting accuracy with minimum collateral damage to healthy tissues. Endorectal balloons stabilize the prostate gland during radiation, ensuring the precise delivery of radiation and reducing rectal toxicity, thus improving patient outcomes.

This has made the devices a preferred choice for oncologists due to their critical role in optimizing treatment. Integration with radiotherapy technologies, including better imaging capabilities using radiopaque markers, has also further driven the market. Preciseness and safety are the current focus in treating cancer; thus, increasing demand for these supportive devices continues to take place, ensuring better outcomes for patients suffering from prostate cancer.

Endorectal Balloon Industry News:

In August 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Bioprotect's balloon implant technology for use in prostate cancer radiation therapy.

In September 2022, CIVCO Medical Solutions introduced the endocavity balloon, which is utilised to cover the endorectal ultrasound transducer during transrectal surgeries and enable for ultrasound scanning. Using saline to inflate and deflate the balloon during transrectal scanning helps to accurately locate the prostate.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global endorectal balloon market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product type (disposable and reusable), application (radiotherapy, MRI imaging, and rectal surgery), material (silicone, latex, and polyurethane), and end user (hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), radiotherapy clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and cancer treatment centers) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

