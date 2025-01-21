Delmar Acquires AB Global Logistics Consulting

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delmar International Inc. (www.delmarcargo.com), a Canadian-based industry leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has announced the completed acquisition of US-based freight forwarder, AB Global Logistics Consulting ( www.abglc.com ) on January 10th, 2025.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, US, AB Global Logistics Consulting has additional locations in New Jersey, US and Milan, Italy. The acquisition is expected to further enhance Delmar’s portfolio of services between North America and Italy as well as provide a broader scope of solutions to both companies’ clientele.

“This marks another wonderful milestone for The Delmar Group and an incredible start to 2025.” said Robert Cutler, CEO Delmar International Inc. “AB Global Logistics Consulting’s expertise will be a phenomenal complement to our service portfolio. The exceptional talent and capability of the AB team is a much-welcomed addition to ours in the US and Italy.”

“Delmar is an incredible company with 60 years of experience in international trade and a long history servicing the Mediterranean market. We look forward to joining The Delmar Group to bring greater value to our clients in the coming months and years ahead.” said Andrea Bigi, CEO, AB Global Logistics Consulting.

Mr. Andrea Bigi will be joining Delmar as the Director of Transatlantic Trade.

About Delmar International Inc.

Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence

Established in 1965, Delmar offers comprehensive customs brokerage, air freight, ocean freight, ground transportation, warehousing and distribution, supply chain consulting, as well as a complete range of cargo management services. Delmar remains strategically asset light and has offices in over 17 countries with roughly 1500 employees.

About AB Global Logistics Consulting

Founded in 2011 in Santa Monica, California, USA, and now headquartered in Los Angeles, California, United States, AB Global Logistics Consulting offers a full range of air, ground and ocean freight solutions for shipments around the globe and for a wide variety of industries.

Media Contact

Oliver Cutler, Chief Marketing Officer

1-514-636-8800/media@delmarcargo.com