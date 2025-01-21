Nearly Three-Quarters of CFOs Project Double-Digit Growth in 2025: FTI Consulting’s Global CFO Report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the release of its 2025 Global CFO Report, which reveals almost three-quarters (72%) of Chief Financial Officers expect revenue growth of 10% or more over the next 12 months.

The survey, which collected the views of 655 senior finance executives across North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia; and Australia, was conducted by the firm’s Office of the CFO Solutions practice in collaboration with CFO Dive.

More than three-quarters (77%) of CFOs surveyed from larger companies, those with revenues greater than $5 billion, remain highly optimistic about revenue growth in the coming year despite economic pressures driven by supply chain improvements and favorable market conditions. However, talent retention and financial forecasting still remain challenging for this group.

Mid-market firms with revenues between $100 million and $1 billion are adjusting expectations, with only 67.5% of CFOs surveyed predicting double-digit growth for 2025, down from 76% in 2024. The decrease may stem from rising costs, increased competition and talent shortages.

“Despite market volatility and economic pressures, this survey reflects what we’re seeing from our CFO clients: confidence in the ability of their businesses to expand,” said Gina Gutzeit, Global Leader of the Office of the CFO Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Additionally, CFO roles have shifted beyond traditional financial stewardship; they are placing more emphasis on strategic planning to help navigate the technological advancements and evolving business models needed to stay competitive.”

Additional insights from the global survey include:

Cybersecurity was ranked in the top three strategic priorities for CFOs across all regions surveyed. In North America, 75% of respondents say cyber attacks are among their top challenges, leading to investment in robust defenses.

Outsourcing finance functions has increased by 11% from 2024 to 2025. This increase highlights the growing reliance on external capabilities as CFOs seek to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve access to both technology and skills, without sacrificing capacity.

CFO turnover rates are changing. While the majority (54%) of respondents still view the average tenure of a CFO at one company to be between three to five years, the number of respondents believing CFO tenure is five years or longer has increased 5% from 2024. This shift suggests organizations are valuing strategic leadership from CFOs, especially as they navigate complex challenges and market uncertainty.

CFOs continue to emphasize the importance of improving forecasting capabilities, with 85% identifying forecasting accuracy as a primary area needing improvement.

87% of CFOs stated that they plan to use AI tools within the next 12 months, demonstrating a commitment to leveraging innovative tools that can enhance predictive capabilities.



“Whether it’s navigating their organizations through inflation, supply chain disruption or competitive pressures, the strategic CFO doesn’t sit on the sidelines; they are in the thick of it, driving decisions that shape the future of their organization,” said Alan Numsuwan, an Executive Vice President in FTI Consulting’s Office of the CFO Solutions practice. “As we have seen more and more, CFOs are driving growth through finance-led decision support and taking an increased role in business strategy.”

For more information, read the full survey report here.

