Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Size to Hit $ 1.29 Billion by 2031, At 7.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “the global Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Syringe Type (Luer Slip Syringe and Luer Lock Syringe), Type (Vented and Non-Vented), Usage (Pre-Set Plunger Mode and Manual Aspiration), Application [In Vitro Diagnostics (pH Blood Gas, Oxygen Content, and Others) and Electrolyte Analysis], Needle Gauge (Less Than 23G, 23G to 25G, and Greater Than 25G), Syringe Volume (1 ml, 3 ml, and Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others), and Geography”





The global Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market is on track for substantial growth, with a projected market value of US$ 1,290 million by 2031, up from US$ 710 million in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pneumonia, which place a significant burden on global healthcare systems.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The market’s expansion is driven by several key factors:

Rising Respiratory Diseases: Respiratory diseases, including asthma, COPD, and pneumonia, are major contributors to the rising demand for ABG kits. ABG tests are critical for managing oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the blood, which are essential in diagnosing and treating acute and chronic respiratory conditions. Technological Advancements: The development of user-friendly and automated ABG kits is expected to be a prominent trend in the coming years. Manufacturers are introducing devices with features such as sample volume monitoring, error detection algorithms, and automatic system checks to ensure reliability and enhance patient safety. Furthermore, the integration of ABG kits with electronic medical records (EMR) is expected to streamline healthcare workflows and improve diagnostic accuracy. Point-of-Care Testing Adoption: The increasing shift toward point-of-care (POC) testing is revolutionizing the diagnostic process, particularly in emergency departments and remote healthcare settings. POC testing enables rapid, on-the-spot diagnostics, enhancing patient outcomes by facilitating quicker clinical decision-making and timely interventions. Chronic Disease Management: As chronic respiratory diseases continue to rise globally, the need for frequent and precise ABG testing is growing. The market is seeing an increased adoption of portable and handheld ABG devices, making testing more accessible and efficient in critical care environments and home-care settings.





Market Segmentation

Based on syringe type, the arterial blood gas kits market is segmented into adult Luer slip syringe and Luer lock syringe. The Luer lock syringe segment held a larger market share in 2023.

By type, the market is segmented into vented and non-vented. The vented segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

Based on usage, the market is segmented into pre-set plunger mode and manual aspiration. The pre-set plunger mode segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By application, the market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics and electrolyte analysis. The in vitro diagnostics segment held a larger share of the market in 2023. The market for the vitro diagnostics segment is further segmented into pH blood gas, oxygen content, and others.

Based on needle gauge, the arterial blood gas kits market is segmented into 23G, 23G to 25G, and greater than 25G. The 23G to 25G segment held the largest market share in 2023.

Based on syringe volume, the arterial blood gas kits market is segmented into 1 ml, 3 ml, and others. The 3 ml segment held the largest market share in 2023.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2023.

The arterial blood gas kits market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Regional Outlook

In 2023, North America led the market with the largest share, driven by high rates of respiratory diseases and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing adoption of healthcare technologies and rising disease burdens in countries like China and India.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the arterial blood gas kits market include BD, Radiometer Medical ApS, Vyaire Medical Inc., Opti Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, AdvaCare Pharma USA LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co, ICU Medical Inc, SunMed Group Holdings LLC (AirLife), and Trudell Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Trending Topics: Portable and Handheld ABG Devices, Integration with Digital Health and Real-Time Monitoring, Advancements in Automation and Accuracy, The Growing Role of ABG Kits in Critical Care, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Expansion, ABG Monitoring for Chronic Disease Management, Environmental Sustainability and Cost Efficiency in ABG Kits, Technological Innovations in Blood Gas Analysis, etc.

Global Headlines on Arterial Blood Gas Kits

AirLife to Expand Operations into Phoenix Area

SunMed to Acquire Respiratory and Anesthesia Consumables Business of Vyaire Medical

Babson and BD Expand Strategic Partnership to Advance Diagnostic Blood Collection in New Care Settings

ICU Medical, Inc. to acquire Smiths Medical division from Smiths Group plc for $2.35 billion in Cash and Stock Plus the Assumption of Certain Liabilities and a Stock Price Performance-Based Earn-Out





Conclusion

The arterial blood gas kits market is rapidly growing owing to developments in point-of-care testing services, an increase in focus on personalized and chronic disease management, and healthcare practitioners’ and patients’ inclination toward improved ABG testing devices and smart technologies. Further, the emergence of devices such as handheld pillars, portable test results interpreters, and health aids turning into devices guided by applications (apps) for testing applications signifies technological progress in the market. Phones are making ABG tests more portable, making them valuable in critical care departments, emergency departments, and home-care settings. Chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disease burden is increasing worldwide, resulting in the need for constant and accurate diagnosis as well as giving rise to the demand for sophisticated arterial blood gas kits. Trends such as better comfort, affordable pricing, and connectivity with other healthcare technologies are further likely to benefit the arterial blood gas kits market in the future. As healthcare systems embrace quick and efficient diagnosis, quicker and efficient treatment arterial blood gas kits will still be relevant in the management of severe cases and improving the health outcomes of patients.





