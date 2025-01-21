Ho Chi Minh City – The First AI City Model: A CMC Initiative at Davos 2025

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 21, 2025, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, CMC Corporation and Ho Chi Minh City highlighted their groundbreaking vision for implementing the World’s First AI City Model. Themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," the event convened over 1,000 global leaders to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative force in shaping the future of global society and governance.

As part of this prestigious gathering, CMC, in collaboration with the Vietnam Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), hosted a side forum titled "AI.X for the Intelligent Age – HO CHI MINH CITY: A NEW C4IR & A NEW AI CITY." This initiative underscores Vietnam’s leadership in digital innovation and envisions Ho Chi Minh City as a global AI hub.

Overview of the Forum "AI.X for the Intelligent Age – HO CHI MINH CITY: A NEW C4IR & A NEW AI CITY" at Davos 2025.

A Visionary Approach to AI-Powered Urban Development

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Nguyen Trung Chinh, Chairman of CMC Corporation, emphasized the transformative potential of the AI-X strategy:

“CMC’s AI-X strategy emphasizes integrating AI across urban management, public services, production, business operations, and everyday life applications. This initiative aims to support Ho Chi Minh City’s ambition of implementing the world’s first AI-powered city model.”

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, highlighted the city’s role as an innovation hub:

“Ho Chi Minh City is not only Vietnam’s largest economic center but also a cradle of innovative solutions. With over a decade of AI research and the robust technological foundation provided by CMC’s C.OpenAI Ecosystem, we are confident in achieving our vision of a global AI City.”

Strategic Foundations: The Enable your AI-X Strategy and C.OpenAI Ecosystem

The Enable your AI-X strategy is anchored in CMC’s proprietary C.OpenAI Ecosystem, which integrates two core components:

AI Infrastructure: High-performance CMC Cloud services and advanced data centers meet Uptime Tier III-IV standards with robust security. AI Applications: Powered by 25 “Make in Vietnam” technologies, solutions include AI Cameras, Virtual Legal Assistants, and advanced chatbots.

With investments exceeding $200 million planned by 2030, CMC aims to lead Vietnam in cloud and AI innovation and secure a global position by the same year.

International Collaboration for Global Impact

Dr. Philipp Rösler, Honorary Director of Vietnam C4IR, pledged to serve as a bridge between Vietnam and the global community. He stated:

“With the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City and the technological prowess of CMC, we have a unique opportunity to create a global model for smart, sustainable urban development.”

CMC’s participation at Davos 2025 underscores its commitment to developing a comprehensive AI ecosystem. Through the AI.X strategy, C.OpenAI Ecosystem, and partnership with Ho Chi Minh City, CMC aims to position Vietnam as a global technology leader.

Media contact:

Mr. Thanh Luu Nguyen

Communications Director, CMC Corporation

Email: ntluu@cmc.com.vn

