The RoyaLand Company Ltd. Announces the Release of TheRoyal.Land Vertical Slice

Hamilton, Bermuda and Paris, France, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RoyaLand Company Ltd. (OTCQB: RLNDF) (“RoyaLand” or the “Company”), a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land, today announced the release of TheRoyal.Land vertical slice, a playable demo version of the game.

The Company will be sharing this vertical slice with key gaming trade publications for their feedback and contribution towards the further refinement and development of TheRoyal.Land video game. In addition to key gaming trade publications, everyday gamers interested in playing the vertical slice have the opportunity to enter for a chance to access the game by submitting their information at https://www.theroyaland.net/contest/. A random drawing will be held on March 1, 2025, from which, five lucky participants will receive access to download the vertical slice and begin playing the game.

The vertical slice is a small portion of TheRoyal.Land integrating all of the major systems of the game with the goal of accurately representing the final look and feel of the game. This vertical slice will serve as a captivating introduction to the game’s core features. Players will begin their TheRoyal.Land experience as a private investigator solving a seemingly simple case, which quickly escalates into a complex conspiracy involving historical figures and anarchist plots. The game blends stealth, action, and historical discovery, offering players a unique and immersive experience. As players progress, they will uncover historical mysteries, engage in dynamic combat, and manage their own county, all while building relationships with royal figures. This engaging narrative aims to seamlessly intertwine history and technology to offer a truly unique gaming experience.

“We are thrilled to reach this important milestone,” said RoyaLand Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HRH Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia. “This vertical slice of TheRoyal.Land will show the progress we’ve made across all aspects of the game, and demonstrate its potential to investors, publishers, and gamers alike. This vertical slice will also give us the opportunity to receive feedback that we believe will enable us to further improve the game and both broaden and accelerate its commercialization moving forward.”

Blending historical intrigue with cutting-edge A.I. technology in a solarpunk setting where ancient royal architecture merges with futuristic design, TheRoyal.Land immerses players into a lush landscape where they must use their wits and courage, as well as their relationships with actual royal family members appearing in the game, to prevent anarchist forces from destroying the world’s eight Great Kingdoms.

TheRoyal.Land is the only royalty-themed online game created with the direct historical input of royal families themselves. These families currently hold legal, hereditary, or historically based claims to royal positions in Italy, Russia, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Albania, Mecklenburg, and Lesotho.

“A commercialized version of TheRoyal.Land is currently expected to be available by the end of 2025,” said HRH Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia. “We believe the time has never been better for royal-themed entertainment, and we are excited about collaborating with actual royal families to develop this project.”

About The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company focused on creating an online and offline immersive, fantasy-based royalty-themed game called TheRoyal.Land. The Company is actively focused on developing what it believes to be a novel, interactive and immersive game based on a player-empowered design. This game is expected to feature proprietary digital avatars and provide opportunities to players to earn in-game reward currency, build virtual land, and own their online assets while enhancing all of these features with premium incremental in-game content.

TheRoyal.Land is being developed in collaboration with the Company’s founder and CEO Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia -- the grandson of the last King of Italy – as well as seven other royal families and families with legal, hereditary or historically based claims to royal positions in Russia, Albania, France, Bulgaria, Yugoslavia, Lesotho, and Mecklenburg. TheRoyal.Land is intended to integrate these families’ first-hand historical perspectives to deliver an authentic and unique past-meets-future entertainment experience. The RoyaLand Company Ltd. is a public reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in November 2024 its shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “RLNDF.” See https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RLNDF/quote

Website: https://theroyaland.net/



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as “intends,” “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact Information:

For Media and Investor Relations

Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, CEO

The RoyaLand Company Ltd.

Email: emanuele@theroyal.land

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com