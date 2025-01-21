Erin Cummings Launches New Intentional Jewelry Brand: Armine + Ambrose





HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armine + Ambrose is a new semi-fine jewelry brand that is available online now and features pieces that are as meaningful as they are beautiful. Founded by Erin Cummings, the brand draws inspiration from her love for style and her desire to create pieces that feel as good as they look.

“This brand is so much more than jewelry. It’s about honoring the courage to chase big dreams, the capability to overcome challenges, and the authenticity and strength to stay true to yourself,” says Erin. “Every piece tells a story and serves as a wearable reminder of the values we hold close.”

The chic and sophisticated pieces that are currently available for purchase include:

Big Dreams Hoops : For those moments when you’re chasing your big goals and need a little reminder of your courage and tenacity.

: For those moments when you’re chasing your big goals and need a little reminder of your courage and tenacity. Who You Are Hoops : A symbol of staying true to yourself, no matter where life takes you. These hoops remind you to honor your values, even when life feels overwhelming.

: A symbol of staying true to yourself, no matter where life takes you. These hoops remind you to honor your values, even when life feels overwhelming. The Pinky Promise Ring : A quiet commitment to show up for yourself, even when “having it all” feels impossible. Wear it as a promise to prioritize what truly matters.

: A quiet commitment to show up for yourself, even when “having it all” feels impossible. Wear it as a promise to prioritize what truly matters. The A’s Earrings: Inspired by The Art of Possibility, these inverted A’s represent Rule #3: ‘Give Yourself an A.’ ‘Giving an A’ assumes positive intent, both from yourself and those around you, serving as a reminder that we are all doing our best.

Named after the middle names of Erin’s children, Armine + Ambrose represents legacy, intention, and the journey we’re all on to live boldly and meaningfully.

“The website was also built very intentionally and encourages customers to ‘Search Your Intention’ and think about your ‘why,’” says Erin. “I want people who wear my jewelry to think of it as more than just an accessory. I want them to buy it with purpose and wear it to express who they are and what they want from life.”

About the Creator

With more than a decade of entrepreneurial experience, Erin has built multiple ventures from scratch, including Built on YES , a lifestyle brand that prioritizes mindfulness and self-awareness for female entrepreneurs and women in business.

Erin is also the author of The Possibility Project: A Guided Journal for Creating What’s Possible , a book that focuses on building from what already works in the reader's life and aligning it with their core values.

Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Erin currently resides in Houston, Texas with her husband, two kids, and their dog. Every choice she makes, whether in business or life, is a testament to her belief that purpose should always lead the way.

