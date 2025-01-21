Omegro Acquires Data Consulting

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Omegro announced the acquisition of Data Consulting, a business software and managed services provider and stand-alone ERP for small to medium municipalities, associations and private sector energy customers vertical. Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, Data Consulting combines expert consulting knowledge with innovative technologies to support the municipalities and energy industries. They provide end-to-end solutions with more than 50 functionalities integrated in one platform including market-leading operations and compliance management software.

“This acquisition is a great opportunity for both Omegro and Data Consulting to work together and continue providing quality solutions for the French speaking municipalities in Switzerland. We are excited to explore how we can further support product innovation, talent, and growth to help Data Consulting on its journey to expand their reach within the municipalities overall”, said Omegro Group Leader, Roddy MacLennan “We were impressed with the strong customer relationships that Data Consulting has built, and we believe that there is a good opportunity to further strengthen relationships with existing customers as well as expand into new clients”.

Founded in 1975, Data Consulting started as a small product engineering team, providing tailor-made products for municipalities in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and have since grown to a team of over 30. Expanding their services into the Swiss cantons, as well as developing a range of market leading functionalities dedicated to citizenship and finance management for municipalities, Data Consulting with well over a decade of experience, 150+ clients in the municipalities and energy space in Switzerland, have built a solid reputation for delivering excellence across software and managed services.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities that joining Omegro can bring,” said Michael Magnin CEO, Data Consulting. “We’re particularly excited about their commitment to our long-term success and the opportunity to further develop our people, our products, and our business overall.”

About Omegro

Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris, one of Constellation Software Inc’s (TSX: CSU) six autonomous operating groups, is a people first, buy and hold acquirer of software companies looking for a permanent and safe home to continue their legacy and provide long-term sustainable growth for their people, their business and their stakeholders. Learn more at www.omegro.com.

For more information:

Lynne Salmon, CMO

Omegro

+61 432 421 408

lynne.salmon@omegro.com