HealthLynked Unveils Release of ARi: A Revolutionary AI-Powered Healthcare Assistant

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leading innovator in healthcare technology, proudly announces the release of ARi, a revolutionary AI-driven personal healthcare assistant designed to redefine patient engagement and empower personalized care. Built on an advanced AI platform, ARi brings HealthLynked's mission of smarter, patient-centered healthcare to life by transforming how patients interact with and manage their health.

Exclusive Access for Paid Members Only

As part of its rollout, ARi is now available exclusively to HealthLynked paid members. Members can take advantage of this revolutionary technology to experience unparalleled convenience and personalization in healthcare management.

ARi is available only through the HealthLynked app, ensuring seamless integration with the HealthLynked ecosystem and offering members a centralized platform to manage their healthcare journey efficiently.

Key features of ARi include:

Personalized Guidance: Tailored healthcare recommendations based on each patient's unique profile.

Patent-Pending Technology at the Forefront of Innovation

HealthLynked has filed a patent for ARi, solidifying its position as a pioneer in integrating artificial intelligence with personalized healthcare. This cutting-edge, patent-pending technology represents a significant leap forward in how AI can empower patients to take control of their health.

"ARi is not merely a technological innovation—it's a groundbreaking transformation in healthcare access and personalization," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "The release is a significant milestone in our mission to provide 24/7 access to personalized medical care. ARi empowers patients with tailored recommendations based on their unique medical conditions, medications, and family history. By enabling patient participation, ARi plays a pivotal role in identifying the underlying causes of medical conditions more effectively and accelerating the discovery of innovative treatments and cures. I invite everyone to download the app today and experience the power of ARi for themselves. Together, we can shape the future of smarter, more connected healthcare."

Highlights of ARi's Capabilities

Voice-Driven Profile Creation: ARi eliminates paperwork by enabling patients to create detailed health profiles using natural conversation. Proactive, Tailored Recommendations: Leveraging proprietary algorithms and a patient's health history, ARi delivers actionable preventive care suggestions. AI-Powered Diagnostic Support: Context-aware insights enhance diagnostic accuracy, providing patients with the next steps and connecting them to appropriate care.

A Game-Changer for Patient-Centered Care

ARi seamlessly integrates with the HealthLynked ecosystem, allowing paid members to interact with their health data, schedule appointments, and receive preventive care reminders effortlessly. This exclusive access underscores HealthLynked's commitment to providing unparalleled value and innovation for its members.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. transforms healthcare through its comprehensive, cloud-based platform that connects patients with providers, streamlines access to health records, and offers tailored AI-driven recommendations. The HealthLynked platform enhances patient-provider communication, reduces healthcare costs, and empowers users with innovative solutions like ARi to take control of their health.

