ORYZON announces appointment of Dr. Pierre Beaurang as Strategy and Business Development Advisor

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Pierre Beaurang as Strategy and Business Development Advisor.

Dr. Beaurang has over 25 years of experience in biotechnology focusing on corporate strategy, business development, oncology, immunology and neurology. Dr. Beaurang was most recently CEO and member of the board for Nitrase Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company focused on a novel class of enzymes involved in neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Previously, Dr. Beaurang served as Chief Business Officer of Nurix Therapeutics (NSDQ: NRIX), where he helped grow the company into a publicly traded, clinical-stage company. During his tenure at Nurix, he established several transformational partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies and was part of the leadership team for the company’s IPO. Dr. Beaurang was part of the founding team of Five Prime Therapeutics (NSDQ: FPRX acquired by Amgen), an oncology and immunology biologics company. While at Five Prime, he established several major platform and product collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and licensed the lead asset that drove the eventual acquisition of the company for $1.9 billion in 2021.

Dr. Beaurang holds a B.A. in Biology and an M.A. in Biotechnology from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and the European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine in CNS disorders and oncology. Oryzon’s team is composed of highly qualified professionals from the pharma industry located in Barcelona, Boston, and San Diego. Oryzon has an advanced clinical portfolio with two LSD1 inhibitors, vafidemstat in CNS (Phase III-ready) and iadademstat in oncology (Phase II). The company has other pipeline assets directed against other epigenetic targets like HDAC-6 where a clinical candidate ORY-4001, has been nominated for its possible development in CMT and ALS. In addition, Oryzon has a strong platform for biomarker identification and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

