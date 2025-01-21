Komprise Earns Spot on CRN’s Cloud 100 List for 2025

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2025 Cloud 100 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious CRN list spotlights 100 leading channel-focused cloud companies across five key categories: cloud infrastructure, management, security, software, and storage.

CRN Cloud 100 companies demonstrate dedication to supporting channel partners and advancing innovation in cloud-based products and services. The list is the trusted resource for solution providers exploring cloud technology vendors that are well positioned to help them build cloud portfolios that drive their success.

Komprise, founded in 2014, delivers a SaaS solution for enterprise IT organizations managing petabyte-scale unstructured data assets across hybrid cloud infrastructure. The company achieved numerous industry and business awards in 2024, including inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, Komprise advanced its capabilities for data workflow automation and AI data pipelines with the release of Smart Data Workflow Manager, an intuitive UI that allows enterprise data storage, departmental IT and research teams to set up AI data workflows including curating the right data set, configuring and tuning the AI service, defining the tags, scheduling and monitoring workflows in progress.

Komprise has strong partnerships with storage providers such as Pure Storage, NetApp and VAST Data; cloud leaders including AWS, IBM, Wasabi and Microsoft Azure; and global channel companies such as Ahead, Technologent and WWT. The company’s customers span multiple sectors across the Fortune 1000, including healthcare, life sciences, financial services, media & entertainment, oil and gas, transportation, legal services along with higher education and public sector.

"We are honored to be named again to CRN’s Cloud 100 list for the fourth year in a row,” said Kumar K. Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Komprise. “Managing unstructured data at scale is a huge challenge for enterprises, and we’re committed to providing solutions that make it easier to move, manage, and get value from their data. Whether it’s simplifying data migration, maximizing savings from transparent tiering, detecting and managing sensitive data, or powering AI workflows, we’re here to help businesses take control of their data and turn it into a strategic advantage."

CRN’s Cloud 100 list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 beginning January 21.

About Komprise

Komprise powers the connection between unstructured data management and AI. Komprise Intelligent Data Management delivers a single platform to easily analyze, migrate, transparently tier and manage the lifecycle of petabytes of file and object data across hybrid environments. With Komprise, enterprise IT gains full visibility across silos to optimize storage, backup, ransomware and cloud costs. Komprise Smart Data Workflows and the Komprise Global File Index unlock unstructured data insights and access for AI. www.komprise.com.

