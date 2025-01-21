Southbrook Organic Vineyards Unveils Exclusive Chef-Signed Wine Collection to Honour Canadian Culinary Stars Competing at the World-Renowned Bocuse d’Or Finale Jan. 27

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southbrook Organic Vineyards, the acclaimed biodynamic winery pioneering natural, small-batch winemaking, proudly announces its release of a limited-edition wine collection signed by award-winning Canadian Chef Keith Pears, and Southbrook’s founder, Bill Redelmeier.

The Southbrook CHEFS CANADA Limited Edition Set marks the winery as the official wine partner of CHEFS CANADA and honours its team competing at the Bocuse d ’ Or Finale at the Sirha in Lyon, France, January 27, led by Chef Pears.





The collection includes magnum bottles of the 2020 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Estate Merlot, and 2020 Poetica Red, presented in an elegant wooden box, signed by Redelmeier and Chef Pears. Only 50 sets are available online, HST-exempt until February 15, 2025, at a total price of $442.48. From each sale, $100 will support Team Canada at the Bocuse d’Or.

"Representing Team Canada at the Bocuse d’Or is an incredible opportunity to continue striving for perfection in my craft," said Chef Pears, who hails from Vancouver but resides in Toronto, and is Canada’s Bocuse d’Or candidate. "I’m thrilled about the partnership with Southbrook Organic Vineyards because they share a similar philosophy—approaching their work with thoughtfulness, a dedication to small-batch winemaking, and a focus on the health and vitality of their vineyards.”

Bocuse d’Or was founded in 1987 by legendary French Chef Paul Bocuse and is recognized as the world’s most competitive culinary event. It’s a prestigious platform for nations to spotlight their unique culinary heritage and terroir, while showcasing gastronomical innovation from next-generation chefs.

"We deeply admire the passion, precision, and extraordinary skill that CHEFS CANADA and Team Canada bring to their preparation for the Bocuse d’Or. It’s an honour to support Chef Keith Pears and his team on their inspiring journey toward gold,” said Redelmeier.





Southbrook also invites trade press and clients to experience its exceptional wines at the Sirha Lyon Euroexpo – the largest food show in the world, Jan. 23-27 at the Canada Food Wholesaler booth #3G143. Click here for information or contact John Nadeau at john@southbrook.com.

About Southbrook Organic Vineyards:

Located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Southbrook Organic Vineyards is an organic and biodynamic winery. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, regenerative techniques, and small batch craftsmanship, Southbrook employs organic and biodynamic practices producing exceptional wines that reflect the purest expression of their terroir. For more information about the CHEFS CANADA Limited Edition Collection, its robust Wine Clubs, or Southbrook's sustainable winemaking practices, please visit: www.southbrook.com. Southbrook ships to Ontario, B.C., Alta. Sask., Man.,N.B., N.S., P.E.I, Nfld. Free Shipping on Orders Over $120 and for SIP Club members.

About CHEFS CANADA

Devoted to inspiring culinary excellence, CHEFS CANADA has a mission to promote Canadian cuisine, terroir, producers, ingredients and products here at home as well as abroad, doing our part to create a sustainable and profitable culinary scene. Its strong network counts some of the country’s best chefs and top industry professionals. CHEFS CANADA works to shine the spotlight on the industry to further define and promote its cuisine through global competitions and partnerships. The organization is strongly rooted in its desire to unite, share and transmit our mutual expertise, techniques and savoir-faire amongst Canadian chefs but also with the next generation, creating a demand and standard for Canadian gastronomy on the world stage.

About Chef Keith Pears

Hailing from Vancouver and born into a family of chefs, Keith was destined to become immersed in the culinary field from a young age. After enrolling in culinary school at the age of 19, Keith quickly developed his skills in the kitchen and worked his way up the ranks throughout the years to master his craft. In 2017, he moved to Toronto to take on the title of Executive Chef at Delta’s flagship hotel. There, Keith played an instrumental role in shaping the hotel’s culinary excellence through his limitless creativity before opening Toronto’s first W Hotel. He was recently appointed Executive Chef at Accencis Group. By winning the Bocuse d'Or National Selection, Chef Keith Pears was elected leader of the Canadian Team and will represent Canada’s Culinary excellence at Bocuse d’Or Finale January 27th, 2025.

