BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE - ENFN), Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq - ITCI), H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (Nasdaq - HEES), Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE - SSTK)

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE - ENFN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Enfusion will be acquired by Clearwater Analytics (“Clearwater”) (NYSE - CWAN) for $11.25 per share in cash in a deal worth approximately $1.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Enfusion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq - ITCI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, ITCI will be acquired by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE - JNJ) for $132.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $14.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the ITCI Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE - SSTK)

Under the terms of the agreement, Shutterstock will be acquired by Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE - GETY). As a result of the transaction, Shutterstock shareholders will own approximately 45.3% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Shutterstock Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (Nasdaq - HEES)

Under the terms of the agreement, H&E will be acquired by United Rentals, Inc. (“United Rentals”) (NYSE - URI) for $92.00 per share in cash for each H&E share, reflecting a total enterprise value of approximately $4.8 billion, including approximately $1.4 billion of net debt. The investigation concerns whether the H&E Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

