BTCS Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat with Blockdaemon hosted by H.C. Wainwright

Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, is pleased to announce its participation in a fireside chat hosted by H.C. Wainwright & Co.

The event is open to both institutional investors and the general public and will feature Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS; Ben Hunter, Vice President of Engineering at BTCS; and Freddy Zwanzger, Ethereum Ecosystem consultant at Blockdaemon, one of the leading Web3 staking and wallet infrastructure companies. Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright will moderate the discussion.

Details of the Fireside Chat:

Host: H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 10:30 am ET

10:30 am ET Event registration link: Fireside Chat Link

This dynamic panel will discuss the latest innovations in blockchain technology, insights into the rapidly evolving Ethereum ecosystem, and BTCS role as a participant in Ethereum’s infrastructure.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with H.C. Wainwright and Freddy to share insights on the future of blockchain and Ethereum's transformative potential. This event underscores BTCS’s commitment to advancing blockchain infrastructure and fostering meaningful industry dialogue.”

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its Ethereum blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in Ethereum network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com .

About Blockdaemon:

Blockdaemon powers the blockchain economy with its suite of industry-leading infrastructure solutions. We are a globally established, ISO-27001 certified partner with extensive protocol coverage, offering technical depth, industry-leading SLAs, 70+ global points of presence through 10+ cloud and bare metal providers, and 24/7 support for an unmatched institutional-grade experience. We provide integrated business solutions to exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, financial institutions, and developers using our end-to-end suite of blockchain tools, including dedicated nodes, APIs, staking, liquid staking, MPC tech, and more. Blockdaemon provides its customers with the confidence to quickly and easily scale without compromising security or compliance. For more information visit: www.blockdaemon.com .