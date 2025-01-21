Ocean Power Technologies Demonstrates Multi-Day Advanced Remote Survey Capabilities

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative, cost-effective, low-carbon and artificial intelligence maritime services that enable safer and more productive ocean operations and related power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it has completed a major set of exercises in California and successfully demonstrated the autonomous capability of the WAM-V to provide offshore survey capabilities for multiple days without needing to return to base.

During the exercises, the WAM-V 22 operated for several days while hosting a complete seabed survey payload providing real time hydrographic and survey data collection. This multi-day operational capability is designed to offer greater persistence at sea while hosting an array of offshore instrumentation for longer and more power intensive requirements.

Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies, commented, "This is a groundbreaking milestone for OPT. The technological capabilities of our WAM-Vs can now be deployed for multiple days in over the horizon operations. Having previously demonstrated the ability to deploy for multiple days, the recently implemented design changes now enable full operations over extended time periods. This opens up entirely new operating approaches for our customers, leading to enhanced efficiencies and opening up new markets for OPT."

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

