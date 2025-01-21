Jeffs' Brands Provides Update Regarding Potential Acquisition of its U.S. Subsidiary, for an Approximate Valuation of USD $11.8 million to a Canadian Public Company

The previous letter of intent with a U.S. public company was terminated pursuant to its own terms and Jeffs’ Brands has entered into a new non-binding letter of intent to for the acquisition of its wholly-owned U.S. Subsidiary, Smart Repair Pro, and its approximately 49.1% ownership interest in SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc., by a Canadian public company in exchange for an up to 90% equity (on a fully diluted basis) interest in such company

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced an update regarding the potential acquisition of its wholly- owned subsidiary, Smart Repair Pro, which operates Jeffs’ Brands’ stores on the U.S. Amazon Marketplace. The Company’s previous letter of intent (the “Prior LOI”) with a U.S. public company was terminated pursuant to its own terms and the Company has entered into a new non-binding LOI (the “New LOI”) with a Canadian public company (the “Acquiror”) for the proposed acquisition of Smart Repair Pro and its approximately 49.1% ownership interest (held by its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeffs’ Brands Holdings Inc.) in SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc. (“SNI”) in exchange for up to a 90% equity interest in the Acquiror (on a fully diluted basis), calculated as of immediately following the closing and based on a valuation of CAD 17.125 million (approximately USD $11.8 million) for Smart Repair and the minority interest in SNI and CAD 4.85 million (taking into account the full potential consideration and contingent on cash holdings of at least CAD 300,000 (approximately USD $207,000) for the Acquiror (together, the “Transaction”). Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company’s ownership interest in Smart Repair Pro and SNI will be held by the Acquiror.

Under the terms of the New LOI, Jeffs’ Brands will transfer all of the issued and outstanding shares of Smart Repair Pro and SNI held by the Company and Jeffs’ Brands Holding Inc., to the Acquiror in exchange for initially 75% of the Acquiror’s issued and outstanding shares, as an initial payment upon closing of the Transaction. Upon the achievement of certain milestones, Jeffs’ Brands will receive an aggregate additional number of shares for up to a 90% equity interest in the Acquiror, on a fully diluted basis, each calculated as of immediately following the closing of the Transaction.

The Transaction is expected to close by May 30, 2025, subject to the successful completion of due diligence by both parties, the execution of binding definitive agreements with respect to the Transaction, which shall include customary closing conditions, and compliance with any regulatory approvals. There is no guarantee when or if the Transaction will be completed. Either party may terminate the New LOI upon written notice to the other party that it is terminating negotiations with respect to the proposed Transaction if it does not deem the due diligence review of the other party to be satisfactory. The LOI will automatically terminate upon the earlier of (i) the execution of definitive agreements with respect to the Transaction or (ii) March 31, 2025.

Certain of Jeffs’ Brands directors serve as directors in the Acquiror and/or the Acquiror’s controlling shareholders. As such, the New LOI was approved by the audit committee and the board of directors, in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law-1999.

