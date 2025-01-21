Verb’s ‘Go Fund Yourself’ Groundbreaking New Crowd-Funding TV Show Announces Expansive TV Distribution Deal With Cheddar

First Episode To Air Prime Time Thursday at 7pm ET January 30, 2025

New Prime Time Thursday Episodes To Air Each Week Across Cheddar TV’s

Cable and Streaming Networks And Online Platforms

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the technology company behind MARKET.live, a leading livestream social shopping platform, and GO FUND YOURSELF!, a TV show and innovative new platform disrupting the crowd funding industry, is thrilled to announce an expansive new distribution deal with Cheddar for its ‘Go Fund Yourself’ TV Show. Cheddar, a leading news and entertainment network catering to millennial audiences is available in more than 40 million homes across cable, satellite, and OTT platforms. Watched live by more than 3 million monthly viewers, Cheddar also garners hundreds of millions of organic video views each month across social media channels. Additionally, Cheddar broadcasts live from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange every weekday morning.

The first of 16 weekly Go Fund Yourself Show episodes debuts on January 30, 2025, in a coveted weekly prime-time slot Thursdays at 7 PM ET, with each episode airing three times per week and a fourth airing in an end-of-season marathon to maximize exposure for the Show’s presenting issuers.

Go Fund Yourself Show brings an innovative approach to crowdfunding by combining inspiring presentations by entrepreneurs challenged by the Show’s panel of Titans, with cutting-edge technology that allows viewers to click, tap, or scan onscreen icons to invest in these promising new companies and/or purchase their products while watching the Show in real time.

The Show’s Titans include David Meltzer - former CEO of sports super-agency Leigh Steinberg, and successful founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing; Jayson Waller - well-respected thought leader, CEO of multiple multi-million-dollar companies, and host of the popular ‘Unleashed’ Podcast; and Rory J. Cutaia - founder and CEO of NASDAQ-listed Verb Technology Company, and livestream shopping disruptor MARKET.live; together with weekly celebrity guest Titans from business, sports and entertainment. The entertaining series is fun to watch, has broad-based appeal, and is designed to highlight promising issuers and businesses seeking funding, offering unparalleled exposure to a nationwide audience.

Unprecedented Reach for Issuers

Cheddar’s distribution network, which spans digital and social platforms, ensures issuers showcased on Go Fund Yourself gain exceptional visibility. The show’s prime-time airing schedule and repeated broadcasts provide unique value for entrepreneurs seeking to connect with investors and customers alike. Additionally, Go Fund Yourself will promote the series through commercials on Cheddar TV’s other programming, and amplifying its reach further with social posts.

“We are beyond excited to debut the first season of Go Fund Yourself on Cheddar TV,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB and the Show’s creator. “Talk about disrupting an entire industry – this Show is a game-changer. Not only are we offering unprecedented exposure to well-deserving entrepreneurs who need help navigating the treacherous waters of the capital markets, but we are giving the everyday man and woman access to an undiscovered and otherwise inaccessible and potentially extremely profitable asset class, until now reserved for insiders and investment elites.”

Apply to be featured on Go Fund Yourself Show

Are you an entrepreneur or business owner interested in being featured on Go Fund Yourself? Sign up here to learn more about how Go Fund Yourself can accelerate and elevate your funding journey.

Follow VERB AND MARKET.live here:

About Cheddar

Cheddar is a premier digital-first news and entertainment network delivering real-time updates, thought-provoking discussions, and high-quality content. Known for engaging a millennial and Gen Z audience, Cheddar broadcasts on cable, OTT platforms, and social channels, offering unmatched distribution opportunities.

About VERB Technology Company

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously. GO FUND YOURSELF!, is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

investors@verb.tech