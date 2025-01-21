United States Irradiation Apparatus Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Irradiation Apparatus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. irradiation apparatus market size was estimated at USD 2.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing demand for non-invasive medical procedures is a significant driving factor in the growth of the irradiation apparatus market. As patients and healthcare providers seek alternatives to traditional invasive methods, non-invasive procedures, which often require precise sterilization and equipment, are gaining popularity. Furthermore, the increased usage of irradiation devices in nuclear medicine for diagnostic and therapeutic applications further propels market growth.







The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, prostate cancer, and breast cancer is a significant driver for the adoption of non-invasive diagnostic solutions. These conditions necessitate sophisticated imaging techniques, where X-ray and other irradiation apparatus are widely used. Such devices enable early and accurate diagnosis, allowing timely intervention and treatment that does not require invasive procedures. Furthermore, the number of cancer cases in the U.S. reached 1.9 million in 2022. According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is one of the most diagnosed cancers, with over 234,580 new cases expected in the U.S. in 2024 alone. Furthermore, the incidence and rate of prostate cancer in 2022 in the U.S. were 230,125. This trend enhances patient outcomes and reflects a broader shift within the healthcare sector toward non-invasive approaches that prioritize patient safety and efficacy.



The expanding scope of nuclear medicine has driven the demand for irradiation equipment that ensures high precision in medical imaging and treatment delivery. This trend underscores the critical role of irradiation apparatus in enhancing the capabilities of healthcare services in the U.S. The usage of hypo-fractionated radiotherapy contributes to notable growth in the U.S. market for irradiation apparatus. This treatment method, which delivers higher doses of radiation over fewer sessions, improves patient adherence and treatment outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs. This approach optimizes the use of current equipment, making existing radiotherapy systems more efficient. Furthermore, it fuels demand for advanced technologies such as Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) and Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), essential for delivering precise and effective treatment. Consequently, these advancements and treatment innovations drive market growth for irradiation apparatus in the U.S.



Furthermore, technological innovations in radiation therapies, such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and stereotactic body radiotherapy, have enhanced cancer treatments. The trend helps to increase the radiation dose to affected tumors and, simultaneously, reduce the effects on the healthy tissues. For instance, In June 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the NetDose PRO radiation dosimeter, designed to enhance safety and accuracy in measuring radiation exposure. This device is accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), ensuring it meets high safety standards. The NetDose PRO aims to improve radiation monitoring in various settings, including healthcare and research environments. The launch of Thermo Fisher Scientific's NetDose PRO radiation dosimeter highlights advancements in radiation safety technology, which is crucial for environments utilizing irradiation devices.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.88 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.07 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United States



Company Profiles

Siemens Healthineers

Elekta

GE HealthCare

Accuray Incorporated

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Koninklijke Philips

Nordion (Canada)

STERIS

Precision X-Ray

Carestream Dental

