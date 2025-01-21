BWD, Pumps and POU Drive Bulgaria's Water Dispense Sector: 2024 Study & 2028 Outlook

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulgaria Water Dispense Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bulgaria Water Dispense Market Report provides the most comprehensive analysis available on the country's bottled water dispense, pumps, point of use and integrated tap systems markets. This report investigates all significant factors shaping the market, including rankings of the leading industry operators and forecasts to 2028.
The report includes detailed coverage of the bottled water dispense, pumps, point of use and integrated tap systems segments. It sets out both market and segment totals, with data from 2018 to 2023 and forecasts to 2028. The report charts the leading companies by sector including sales volumes to help you understand more about your competitors. Price structure and revenue indicators tracking fluctuations in price and the mix of rentals and unit sales are included.
The report provides unparalleled insights into the market and category dynamics, tracking industry developments, opportunities and future trends to support business planning.
This annual Bulgaria Water Dispense Market Report offers unrivalled insights and expertise into the country's bottled water dispense (BWD), pumps, point of use (POU) and integrated tap systems (ITS) markets. An essential guide for existing players as well as prospective new entrants to Bulgaria's water dispense industry, this report will provide you with the key qualitative and quantitative data required to support your business planning.
This detailed country report explores the trends and developments of Bulgaria's water dispense industry in over 30 charts and tables. These include units installed across the review period 2018 - 2023 and forecast period 2023 - 2028, leading water dispense distributors by installed units and water volume sales, total water consumption, BWD throughput, cancellation rates and BWD to POU unit conversions, machine types, channel distribution, water types, pricing structure and revenue analysis covering average monthly rental, average bottle price and total revenue.
Additional commentary covers M&A and market consolidation, modes of commercialisation split by sector, contract lengths, PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal & Environmental) analysis and future water consumption trends.
This report contains easily digestible sections to help you pinpoint the key facts and figures easily and understand the unique dynamics of individual countries and region-wide trends.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Water dispense market evolution, 2018-23
- Water dispense total installed units, 2018-23
- Water dispense total installed units annual % growth, 2018-23
- Water dispense total installed units CAGR, 2018-23
- Water dispense total installed units total % growth, 2018-23
- Water dispense revenue evolution, 2018-23
- Water dispense total installed units forecast, 2023-28f
- Water dispense total installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f
- Water dispense total installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f
- Water dispense total installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f
Bottled Water Dispense (BWD) Market
- BWD installed units, 2018-23
- BWD installed units annual % growth, 2018-23
- BWD installed units CAGR, 2018-23
- BWD installed units total % growth, 2018-23
- BWD installed units % share of total market, 2018-23
- BWD units installed by company, 2018-23
- BWD company market % share, 2022-23
- BWD company % growth, 2022-23
- BWD cancellations, 2022-23
- BWD total revenue (€ millions), 2022-23
- BWD average monthly rental price (€), 2022-23
- BWD total revenue from rented units (€ millions), 2022-23
- BWD machine functionality % share (chilled-hot-boiling), 2023
- BWD still-sparkling functionality % share, 2023
- BWD channel distribution % share, 2023
- BWD installed units forecast, 2023-28f
- BWD installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f
- BWD installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f
- BWD installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f
- BWD installed units forecast % share of total market, 2023-28f
- BWD units per '000 people, 2018 vs 2023 vs 2028f
- BWD units per '000 people total % growth, 2018-23
- BWD units per '000 people total % growth, 2023-28f
Dispensers/Pumps Market
- Dispensers/pumps installed units, 2018-23
- Dispensers/pumps installed units annual % growth, 2018-23
- Dispensers/pumps installed units CAGR, 2018-23
- Dispensers/pumps installed units total % growth, 2018-23
- Dispensers/pumps installed units % share of total market, 2018-23
- Dispensers/pumps units installed by company, 2018-23
- Dispensers/pumps company market % share, 2022-23
- Dispensers/pumps company % growth, 2022-23
- Dispensers/pumps installed units forecast, 2023-28f
- Dispensers/pumps installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f
- Dispensers/pumps installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f
- Dispensers/pumps installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f
- Dispensers/pumps installed units forecast % share of total market, 2023-28f
- Dispensers/pumps units per '000 people, 2018 vs 2023 vs 2028f
- Dispensers/pumps units per '000 people total % growth, 2018-23
- Dispensers/pumps units per '000 people total % growth, 2023-28f
Water Volumes Through Coolers
- BWD water volume, 2018-23
- BWD water volume annual % growth, 2018-23
- BWD water volume CAGR, 2018-23
- BWD water volume total % growth, 2018-23
- BWD water volumes by company, 2018-23
- BWD water volumes company market % share, 2022-23
- BWD water volumes company % growth, 2022-23
- BWD throughput - litres per dispense unit, 2022-23
- BWD throughput - 18.9l bottles per unit per month, 2022-23
- BWD average 18.9l bottle price (€), 2022-23
- BWD total revenue from bulk bottled water sales (€ millions), 2022-23
- BWD water volume forecast, 2023-28f
- BWD water volume forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f
- BWD water volume forecast CAGR, 2023-28f
- BWD water volume forecast total % growth, 2023-28f
Point of Use (POU) Market
- POU installed units, 2018-23
- POU installed units annual % growth, 2018-23
- POU installed units CAGR, 2018-23
- POU installed units total % growth, 2018-23
- POU installed units % share of total market, 2018-23
- POU units installed by company, 2018-23
- POU company market % share, 2022-23
- POU company % growth, 2022-23
- BWD to POU conversions, 2022-23
- New POU placements, 2022-23
- POU total revenue (€ millions), 2022-23
- POU average monthly rental price (€), 2022-23
- POU total revenue from rented units (€ millions), 2022-23
- POU average sales price per unit (€), 2022-23
- POU total revenue from sold units (€ millions), 2022-23
- POU machine functionality % share (chilled-hot-boiling), 2023
- POU still-sparkling functionality % share, 2023
- POU channel distribution % share, 2023
- POU water types % share (filtered-purified), 2023
- POU installed units forecast, 2023-28f
- POU installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f
- POU installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f
- POU installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f
- POU installed units forecast % share of total market, 2023-28f
- POU units per '000 people, 2018 vs 2023 vs 2028f
- POU units per '000 people total % growth, 2018-23
- POU units per '000 people total % growth, 2023-28f
Integrated Tap Systems (ITS) Market
- ITS installed units, 2018-23
- ITS installed units annual % growth, 2018-23
- ITS installed units CAGR, 2018-23
- ITS installed units total % growth, 2018-23
- ITS installed units % share of total market, 2018-23
- ITS units installed by company, 2018-23
- ITS company market % share, 2022-23
- ITS company % growth, 2022-23
- ITS total revenue (€ millions), 2022-23
- ITS average monthly rental price (€), 2022-23
- ITS total revenue from rented units (€ millions), 2022-23
- ITS average sales price per unit (€), 2022-23
- ITS total revenue from sold units (€ millions), 2022-23
- ITS machine functionality % share (chilled-hot-boiling), 2023
- ITS still-sparkling functionality % share, 2023
- ITS channel distribution % share, 2023
- ITS installed units forecast, 2023-28f
- ITS installed units forecast annual % growth, 2023-28f
- ITS installed units forecast CAGR, 2023-28f
- ITS installed units forecast total % growth, 2023-28f
- ITS installed units forecast % share of total market, 2023-28f
- ITS units per '000 people, 2018 vs 2023 vs 2028f
- ITS units per '000 people total % growth, 2018-23
- ITS units per '000 people total % growth, 2023-28f
