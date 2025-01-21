Requite Unveils Tap ‘n Tip, Empowering Service Workers benefiting from Trump’s Tax-Free Tips Proposal

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of President Trump’s inauguration parade in which he doubled down on his promise to make service-industry workers’ tips non-taxable , Requite Microfinance has launched Tap ‘n Tip, a cutting-edge digital tipping platform designed to empower workers in the leisure, hospitality, and transportation industries by creating new opportunities for financial growth.

“Requite wants to respond to the moment and help service professionals benefit from President Trump’s renewed commitment to making tips tax-free.”

“Tap ‘n Tip is more than a tipping device; it’s effortless, guilt-free tipping for consumers and financial empowerment for workers,” said Avinash Birnale, Cofounder and CTO of Requite Microfinance. “Requite wants to respond to the moment and help service professionals benefit from President Trump’s renewed commitment to making tips tax-free. In fast-paced environments, like valet and shuttle services, as well as for commonly overlooked services like housekeeping, Tap ‘n Tip is a no-brainer for boosting income.”





Addressing Barriers to Tipping in a Cashless Economy

Polls out of Pew Research Center indicate that fewer than 40% of Americans carry cash regularly. Tap ‘n Tip eliminates barriers to tipping in an increasingly cashless world by introducing a novel, portable NFC-enabled EMV reader that allows for quick, secure, and pre-configured digital payments with a single tap from a phone or card. A recent study by Cornell shows that ‘1-click’ checkouts can boost spending by nearly 30%.





Insights at Your Fingertips: A web portal and an imminent iOS app unlock the power of real-time analytics

Key Features of Tap ‘n Tip

Pre-configured digital payments: Simplify tipping by presetting an IdealTip™

Portable and versatile design: Fit any service environment, from valet stands to concierge desks to the interior of shuttle buses

End-to-End Security: PCI-certified software ensures transactions are secure and compliant

Real-Time Analytics: Enable businesses and individuals to track tipping trends, pool and distribute tips, and find their IdealTip

“To demonstrate the transformative impact of Tap ‘n Tip, Requite is currently offering free pilots to hospitality clients in Florida,” said Adrien Hopkinson, Head of Product Growth and Strategy at Requite Microfinance. “We’re committed to helping businesses in high-turnover industries like valet services, hotels, and shuttles embrace frictionless tipping that empowers their employees and elevates the experience of the customer.”

Looking Ahead

Requite’s commitment to innovation extends beyond hospitality & leisure. Tap ‘n Tip will also serve non-profits, enabling instant, cashless donations via a simple tap or scan of a QR code. “Our approach to digital generosity isn’t just convenient and novel; it’s transformative, empowering industries and individuals alike,” Mr Birnale explained.

Mr Hopkinson added, “We’ve got our ear to the ground. In quick-service restaurants and other segments where tipping is built into an all-in-one POS, we are noticing growing disdain from customers. Tipping fatigue is real and it’s getting worse. The dreaded ‘Screen-Flip’, where the choice to get a black coffee suddenly becomes a perilous moral dilemma, is harming the reputation of businesses in ways that are just starting to be felt now. If there were an elegant, simple, end-to-end platform that eliminates these negative impacts while making cashless tipping easier than ever - wouldn’t you be interested?”

About Requite Microfinance

Requite Microfinance is a fintech innovator dedicated to empowering service workers and eliminating tipping barriers in a cashless economy. Through its ecosystem of NFC readers, mobile apps, and community portals, Requite ensures fairness, transparency, and efficiency in tipping and donations.

To learn more, visit: https://www.requite.tech/

