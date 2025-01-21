Los Angeles Air Filters Company Camfil: Wildfires Growing Concern for Food Safety Forbes Report

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles continue to raise alarm over air quality, a new Forbes article sheds light on the critical connection between wildfire smoke and food safety. The article prominently features Mark Davidson, a leading expert from Camfil, who provides actionable insights on how advanced air filtration technology can mitigate these risks.

Los Angeles Wildfires: A Growing Concern for Food Safety

Wildfires in Los Angeles are not just an environmental concern; they also pose significant risks to public health and food production. Smoke from wildfires contains two individual hazards: ultrafine particles (PM2.5) and a wide range of unusual harmful chemicals created when buildings burn. Both can infiltrate food production facilities, threatening food safety at every stage of the supply chain.

In the recent Forbes feature titled “Los Angeles Wildfire Air Quality Threatens Food Safety”, Davidson emphasized the urgency of addressing air quality issues to protect both food producers and consumers. “Wildfire smoke doesn’t just linger outside; it penetrates indoor environments, impacting food safety protocols and air quality control measures,” Davidson explained in the article.

Camfil’s Expertise: Protecting Food and Air Quality Amid Wildfires

With decades of experience in air filtration, Camfil is at the forefront of addressing air quality challenges during wildfire seasons. In the Forbes article, Davidson highlighted the role of two types of filtration solutions: high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for mitigating the risks posed by ultrafine particles, and molecular air filters to control the gaseous chemicals also found in wildfire smoke.

“Camfil’s advanced filtration solutions are designed to capture both the smallest particulate matter and to adsorb hazardous chemicals, ensuring clean air in food production environments,” Davidson noted. “This not only protects the integrity of food products but also safeguards the health of workers.”

Real-World Data: How Wildfires Impact California’s Food Industry

The Forbes feature also delves into how recent wildfires have impacted California’s food producers. In 2023 alone, contamination risks during peak wildfire season rose by over 30%, leading to costly recalls and disruptions in supply chains.

Camfil stepped in to provide tailored filtration solutions to several affected facilities, preventing airborne contaminants from compromising food safety. This proactive approach reduced risks, allowing businesses to maintain operations even during the most severe wildfire conditions.

Mark Davidson’s Recommendations for Food Producers

In the Forbes piece, Davidson outlined essential steps for food producers to mitigate the impact of wildfire smoke:

Upgrade Air Filters: Install HEPA filters when compatible with the HVAC system. Otherwise, install the highest MERV-A-rated filter that maintains the required airflow. Install molecular filters to help control odor and to remove invisible gases and harmful chemicals.

Install HEPA filters when compatible with the HVAC system. Otherwise, install the highest MERV-A-rated filter that maintains the required airflow. Install molecular filters to help control odor and to remove invisible gases and harmful chemicals. Conduct Air Quality Assessments : Regularly monitor indoor air quality to ensure compliance with safety standards and each facility's individual Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) plan.

: Regularly monitor indoor air quality to ensure compliance with safety standards and each facility's individual Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) plan. Proactive Maintenance: Service HVAC and filtration systems ahead of wildfire season to ensure peak performance.

Collaborative Solutions for a Safer Future

Davidson and the team at Camfil are committed to helping food producers adapt to the challenges posed by climate change and wildfires. “By implementing advanced air filtration solutions, we can protect food safety and public health even in the face of extreme environmental events,” Davidson emphasized in the Forbes article.



Camfil is a global leader in air filtration solutions, dedicated to improving indoor air quality and sustainability. With a proven track record of addressing air quality challenges in food production, Camfil continues to lead the industry in innovation and reliability.

