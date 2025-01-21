CoreNest Capital Announces Strategic Investments in SpaceX, CTGT, Open Clinic, Asha Health, CollectWise, Curo, Hybrd, and Study Dojo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreNest Capital , an emerging venture capital firm, has announced a series of strategic investments in eight innovative companies: SpaceX, CTGT, Open Clinic, Asha Health, CollectWise, Curo, Hybrd, and Revision Dojo. These investments reflect CoreNest’s focus on industries with exponential growth potential, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and MedTech—sectors projected to collectively reach trillions of dollars in market size by the end of the decade.

Unlocking Opportunities in High-Growth Markets

Artificial intelligence and robotics are not just fields of innovation; they are the engines driving global transformation. AI alone is projected to grow into a $500 billion market by 2030, while robotics sectors are poised to redefine industries, improving efficiency, precision, and outcomes. CoreNest Capital’s investments align with these trends, positioning the firm at the center of innovation in markets that are shaping the future.

“The intersection of AI, robotics, and virtual healthcare represents the frontier of innovation—a convergence reshaping how we live and work,” said Reza Bashash , Co-Founder & General Partner of CoreNest Capital . “By strategically investing in these sectors, we’re not just participating in the momentum; we’re driving it. CoreNest partners with visionary founders to unlock new possibilities in space exploration, ethical AI, and transformative healthcare solutions, creating pathways to sustained growth and impact.”

Companies in this round:

SpaceX : Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX continues to revolutionize space exploration and connectivity, spearheading the multi-billion-dollar commercial space market.

CTGT : Addressing AI’s most pressing challenges, CTGT is pioneering solutions for bias and trust in machine learning, aligning with the $500 billion AI market expected by 2030.

Open Clinic : Empowering doctors to establish virtual clinics with AI-driven tools for seamless patient management and care delivery, in a virtual healthcare market expected to surpass $200 billion by 2030.

Asha Health : Providing platforms that enable medical practitioners to launch and manage virtual clinics, bridging accessibility gaps in healthcare and contributing to a $200 billion virtual healthcare market by 2030.

CollectWise : Leveraging AI to innovate in debt collection, a market poised to exceed $20 billion globally, by streamlining processes and improving repayment rates.

Curo : Supporting the rapidly growing EV ecosystem, forecasted to hit $800 billion by 2030, by offering scalable and efficient charging solutions for fleets.

Hybrd : Catering to the $80 billion fitness tech industry by providing advanced tools for hybrid athletes to optimize training through AI-driven insights.

Revision Dojo(Study Dojo) : Revolutionizing the $7 billion EdTech market with personalized AI learning experiences tailored to individual student needs.

Building on a Strong Foundation

This latest round of investments adds to CoreNest’s diverse portfolio, which includes pioneering companies such as OpenAI, xAI, Weave Robotics, Blaze Payments, Domu AI, Phonely AI, Andromeda Surgical, Texture Capital, Artisan AI, Piramidal, Avatar Medical, OpenCall, Fleak AI, Algorized, itsElectric, and Dili. By aligning with forward-thinking businesses, CoreNest aims to create sustainable value and foster innovation across a range of critical sectors.

About CoreNest Capital

CoreNest Capital is an emerging venture capital firm dedicated to supporting innovative startups in AI, robotics, MedTech, fintech, and blockchain. By partnering with entrepreneurs and businesses committed to excellence, CoreNest helps turn bold ideas into lasting impact.

For more information, visit corenest.com or contact pitch@corenest.com. Entrepreneurs with innovative ideas are encouraged to share their proposals for potential collaboration.

