Welcoming Victor Bornsztejn as Senior Vice President of Commercial

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Biosciences, a leader in cloud-connected bioprocessing technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Bornsztejn as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Commercial.

In this strategic role, Victor will oversee the commercial direction of the company and lead the launch of its innovative new product, StratyxTM 250.

Victor is a seasoned leader with extensive experience in the biotechnology and life sciences industries. Throughout his career, he held a number of senior roles at Thermo Fisher, Sartorius and GE Healthcare (now Cytiva). He has successfully scaled commercial operations, driven market expansion, and overseen the launch of cutting-edge products that transform the way scientists and companies approach complex challenges. His expertise will help Culture Biosciences accelerate growth and enhance its impact on the biotech industry.

“We are thrilled to have Victor join our team,” said Chris Williams, CEO of Culture Biosciences. “His track record of success in the commercial sector, combined with his deep knowledge of the life sciences market, makes him the ideal person to help us realize our vision for the future of bioprocessing.”

Victor’s appointment comes as Culture Biosciences expands its offerings to include hardware and software. Victor’s contributions will be pivotal as Culture continues to push the boundaries of innovation and empower its customers to accelerate the pace of scientific discovery.

About Culture Biosciences

Culture Biosciences is dedicated to innovation in upstream bioprocess development. Culture’s goal is to build new tools and services that improve the performance, time-to-develop, and cost-efficiency of therapeutic manufacturing processes. The company’s proprietary, fully integrated platform combines bioreactors, cloud-based software, and services to offer client companies around the world access to predictable, and scalable bioprocess development. Culture Biosciences was founded in 2016 and is based in South San Francisco, CA. For more information visit: www.culturebiosciences.com