Everything Blockchain Inc. Launches Trading Arm with Historic Acquisition of Trump’s Official Memecoin, Signaling Bold New Strategy

Jacksonville , Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a publicly traded company at the forefront of blockchain innovation and advanced investment strategies, today announced the launch of a dedicated trading division as the first phase of its strategic restructuring plan. In a landmark move, the new division’s inaugural acquisition—Trump’s official memecoin—positions Everything Blockchain as the first publicly traded company to invest in this culturally significant digital asset.

This decision aligns with a pivotal moment in U.S. politics: the return of Donald Trump to the presidency and the inauguration of the Trump-Vance administration on January 20, 2025. With pro-crypto policies expected to shape the administration’s agenda, the regulatory landscape is set to usher in a new era of blockchain innovation and widespread adoption. Everything Blockchain’s strategic pivot demonstrates its readiness to capitalize on these favorable market conditions and align with the growing wave of institutional and retail interest in cryptocurrencies.

Arthur Rozenberg, CEO of Everything Blockchain, commented:

"The launch of our trading division and the acquisition of Trump’s memecoin are more than just milestones—they’re a declaration of intent. We see a future where blockchain and cryptocurrency aren’t just financial instruments but integral pillars of the global economy. As the regulatory landscape shifts in favor of crypto, Everything Blockchain is perfectly positioned to lead this new era of innovation and investment."

A New Chapter for Everything Blockchain

The creation of a trading arm marks the first phase in Everything Blockchain’s broader transformation, as the company pivots to leverage its expertise in crypto and trading for maximum strategic impact. This division is designed to enhance the company’s financial performance while serving as a model for innovation in how public companies engage with the blockchain ecosystem.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.





Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is identifying the most critical challenges and opportunities within the AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrency sectors. We invest in, innovate, and develop cutting-edge solutions that empower investors and drive the evolution of global industries., please visit https://www.ebzt.info/





Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.





Arthur Rozenberg

CEO, Everything Blockchain, Inc.

arthur.rozenberg@everythingblockchain.io