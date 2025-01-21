New Era in Sales Training: Integrity Solutions Launches Reimagined Learning Experience to Drive Sales Performance

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Solutions, a global leader in sales performance improvement and sales training, has reimagined and upgraded its learning experiences with an emphasis on learner engagement, retention and learning in the flow of work to help clients maximize sales performance and outcomes.

“Over the past 50 years, Integrity Solutions has supported well over one million individuals in their journey to improved sales performance,” says Integrity Solutions CEO Brett Shively. “During this period, we have evolved our learning experiences to better serve our clients so that they can better sell, serve, and coach to theirs. This year, we’ve taken a transformative step in continuing that commitment to creating exceptional and inclusive learning journeys that unlock sales performance — all grounded in integrity.”

The innovations include a collaborative, cloud-based video authoring platform supported by AI that allows the company to customize, translate and update content regularly to ensure learning remains fresh, topical, and aligned with emerging best practices and accessibility standards.

Participant materials have been redesigned to enhance participation and engagement during live sessions while also doubling as a comprehensive on-the-job resource that integrates reinforcement into the learner’s day-to-day routine. Additionally, the introduction of a new Integrity Selling Desktop Aid gives salespeople quick access to models and action guides during the flow of work, whether they’re prepping for a high-stakes negotiation or in the moment during a customer follow-up call.

“As part of the development process, we incorporated input from clients and learners and drew from extensive market research to make sure the materials and videos engage today’s learners, support deeper learning outcomes and deliver lasting behavior change,” says Amara Hunt, Integrity Solutions’ Chief Product Officer. “The time-tested Integrity principles, content, and facilitation have not changed. Instead, we’ve extended their value by reconceptualizing the participant experience to better meet the needs of today’s sales professionals.”

The reimagined sales performance solutions encompass Integrity Selling, Integrity Selling for Banking, Integrity Selling for Healthcare, Integrity Coaching and The Member Advantage.

