Durable Medical Equipment Market Size to Surpass USD 331.14 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Durable medical equipment refers to medical devices designed for prolonged use, specifically to support individuals with medical conditions or disabilities. These devices enhance mobility, comfort, and overall quality of life, allowing patients to manage their health conditions effectively at home. Examples include mobility aids like wheelchairs and scooters, patient support items such as hospital beds and lifts, respiratory equipment like CPAP machines, and bathroom safety tools like shower chairs.

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives the global market

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory disorders is significantly driving the demand for durable medical equipment. As more individuals require long-term care and continuous health monitoring, devices like glucose monitors, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP machines have become indispensable for effective disease management. For example, a Medical Economics article published in August 2024 highlighted the critical role of connected medical devices in managing chronic conditions, including COPD, cardiac arrhythmias, respiratory issues, sleep apnea, obesity, and diabetes.

Rising demand in emerging economies creates tremendous opportunities

Improving healthcare systems in emerging economies is driving a growing need for cost-effective and reliable medical equipment to manage chronic diseases, support elderly care, and promote overall wellness. Factors such as rapid urbanization, population growth, and increased government investment in healthcare infrastructure are key contributors to this trend.

A report by the World Bank revealed that healthcare spending in South Asia grew by over 20% between 2020 and 2023, with nations like India and Indonesia prioritizing advancements in medical technology. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, has further fueled demand for devices such as glucose monitors, portable oxygen concentrators, and mobility aids.

Moreover, the expanding middle class in these regions is boosting market growth as households increasingly invest in advanced healthcare solutions. For instance, in Brazil, a growing aging population and rising disposable incomes have led to higher demand for home-use durable equipment, including CPAP machines and electric wheelchairs.

Regional Analysis

North America commands the largest share of the global durable medical equipment market, propelled by several key drivers. The region's rapidly aging population has heightened the demand for mobility aids, home care devices, and life-support equipment, addressing the increasing need for effective chronic disease management. Moreover, North America hosts a robust presence of leading industry players, ensuring a consistent supply of innovative, high-quality equipment tailored to diverse healthcare requirements.

Key Highlights

The global durable medical equipment market size was valued at USD 232.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 243.31 billion in 2025 to reach USD 331.14 billion by 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to grow from to reach , exhibiting a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on product, the global market is categorized into personal mobility devices, monitoring and therapeutics devices, and bathroom safety devices and medical furniture. The monitoring and therapeutics segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-users, the global market is categorized into hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare, and others. The hospital segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR.

North America is the most significant global durable medical equipment market shareholder.

Competitive Players

Invacare Corporation ArjoHuntleigh Stryker Corporation Drive Medical GF Health Products Inc. Sunrise Medical Medline Industries LP Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) General Electric Company Medtronic PLC Compass Health Brands Getinge AB ResMed Inc.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Sunrise Medical's announcement of the QUICKIE QS5 X marked an exciting leap forward in mobility solutions. This revolutionary lightweight folding wheelchair is engineered for unparalleled convenience, featuring a seamless folding mechanism that prioritizes ease of use.

