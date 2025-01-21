Harris Health Partners With Capsa Healthcare To Triple Capacity In Its Central Fill Pharmacy Operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leader in advanced healthcare workflow solutions, announced today that Houston, TX-based Harris Health has chosen Capsa as its design and installation partner for a new automated central fill prescription processing solution. The partnership will significantly advance Harris Health's medication delivery capabilities for the health system’s nearly 10,000 employees and more than 250,000 patients.

Harris Health, a premier healthcare provider in Harris County, TX (3rd most populous county in the United States), recognized numerous challenges with its legacy automated processes. These included strain from rapidly rising prescription volumes, outdated dispensing and picking robotics, an inefficient, cramped facility, and an overreliance on manual processes.

These challenges represent significant obstacles to growth. Harris Health plans for significant future expansion in its core central fill pharmacy. These planned developments require a solution that accommodates an increase in volume from 5,000 scripts per day to 15,000 using the system’s new 60,000 square foot facility. Harris Health sought a fresh perspective from a partner known for cutting-edge, high-volume fulfillment solutions with world-class service to address their unique needs.

Capsa Healthcare is uniquely positioned to address the challenges faced by Harris Health through its customer-focused, and customized design approach, emphasizing flexibility, expandability, and innovation. Capsa’s central fill solution will allow Harris Health to exceed its current prescription volume, featuring built-in expansion capabilities, optimized labor requirements, reduced operating expenses, and unmatched accuracy and efficiency.

Harris Health is one of Capsa Healthcare’s newest and most significant partnerships in pharmacy automation. Capsa Healthcare is expanding rapidly, driven by a commitment to innovation, customer-centric designs, and comprehensive support systems. This partnership underscores Capsa’s leadership in transforming pharmacy operations and delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of healthcare providers like Harris Health.

“We are excited to partner with Harris Health on this groundbreaking project that sits at the intersection of pharmacy efficiency, cutting-edge technology, and patient safety,” said Jeff Schlossnagle, Chief Commercialization Officer at Capsa Healthcare. “This collaboration embodies our commitment to delivering innovative, custom solutions that enhance operational workflows and ensure the highest standards of patient care.”

About Capsa Healthcare:

Across the healthcare continuum, Capsa stands out as the leader in purposefully designed, integrated solutions for pharmacy automation, medication management, and point-of-care technologies. Capsa has partnered with healthcare providers for more than 60 years to engineer innovative answers for complex challenges. Capsa’s solutions optimize workflows, streamline repetitive tasks, and improve clinical efficiency. From automating pharmacy operations to enhancing patient engagement, Capsa is engineering a path to better care. For more, visit capsahealthcare.com.

About Harris Health:

Harris Health is a fully integrated healthcare system serving Harris County, Texas. With nearly 10,000 employees, Harris Health operates numerous facilities, including the Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospitals, along with multiple community health centers, specialty clinics, and outreach services. Recognized as the first healthcare system in Harris County to have its clinics designated by NCQA as Patient-Centered Medical Homes, Harris Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare services to the community. For more, visit harrishealth.org.

Media Contact:

Mike Stotz, Senior Marketing Manager

mstotz@capsahealthcare.com