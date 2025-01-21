G2 Winter 2025 Reports Recognize VanillaSoft in Several Categories

Austin, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, has been recognized in a number of G2 Winter 2025 reports.

G2 Reports rank products based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

VanillaSoft was recognized in several categories for Winter 2025, including:

Highest User Adoption, Lead Scoring

Fastest Implementation, Mid-Market Lead Scoring

High Performer, Sales Engagement

High Performer, Sales Performance Management

High Performer, Outbound Call Tracking

High Performer, Lead Scoring

Customers continue to give VanillaSoft top marks on the capabilities within the platform, and consistently provide high praise in their G2 reviews:

VanillaSoft is super easy to use and user friendly. I taught my team how to use it in less than a day, and they love it too. VanillaSoft also has great customer support - they really helped us out and made the implementation easy.

The software is great at keeping track of my work, call volumes, callbacks, and notes, and it has everything laid out in a great format which helps me during my calls.

VanillaSoft is easy to use and the interface allows for easy navigation. There are many features that are useful for my job, and having them located in one software is incredibly convenient.

“We are always grateful to hear from our customers and to know that VanillaSoft is not only meeting their needs, but exceeding their expectations,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “We have an amazing team both developing our product and interacting with our customers, and we all strive to ensure that we continue to keep that customer trust and give organizations the responsiveness and professionalism that they have come to expect from VanillaSoft.”

To read more VanillaSoft reviews, or to leave a review of your own, visit VanillaSoft’s page on G2.com .

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft’s intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com .