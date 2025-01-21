Nüline Distribution Named Official Canadian Distributor of Newgarden

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nüline Distribution is thrilled to announce its partnership as the official Canadian distributor for Newgarden, the Spanish brand known for its innovative outdoor lighting and furniture solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step in bringing Newgarden’s exceptional designs to the Canadian market, catering to a growing demand for stylish, sustainable, and functional outdoor living products.

Introducing Newgarden to Canada

Newgarden has established itself as an European leader in the outdoor design space, offering an extensive range of products that combine aesthetics, durability, and eco-friendly technology. From solar-powered lighting to unique planters and versatile outdoor furniture, Newgarden’s collections are celebrated for their modern design and commitment to sustainability.

Through this partnership, Nüline Distribution will ensure that Canadian retailers and consumers have access to Newgarden’s innovative products, transforming outdoor spaces across the country.

A Shared Vision for Quality and Sustainability

“We are proud to partner with Newgarden to bring their exceptional products to Canada,” said Ricardo Turner, Business Development Manager at Nüline Distribution. “Their commitment to sustainability and innovative design perfectly aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, stylish solutions to the Canadian market. This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for outdoor living in Canada.”

What Canadian Customers Can Expect

With Newgarden’s wide range of solar-powered lighting, portable furniture, and decorative items, Canadian customers can expect:

Eco-Friendly Options: Solar-powered lighting solutions for sustainable energy use.

Solar-powered lighting solutions for sustainable energy use. Durable Designs: Weather-resistant products built to withstand Canada’s diverse climate.

Weather-resistant products built to withstand Canada’s diverse climate. Stylish Aesthetics: Contemporary designs that enhance any outdoor setting.



Nüline Distribution is committed to supporting Canadian retailers with the tools and resources needed to showcase Newgarden’s product line, from marketing materials to seamless supply chain solutions.

About Nüline Distribution

Nüline Distribution is a leading Canadian distributor specializing in premium design brands, dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products to retailers and consumers. With a reputation for excellence, Nüline Distribution partners with global brands to bring unique and stylish solutions to the Canadian market.

About Newgarden

Newgarden is a Spanish brand recognized for its sustainable and innovative approach to outdoor living. With a focus on solar-powered lighting, versatile furniture, and decorative solutions, Newgarden’s products are designed to enhance outdoor spaces while promoting sustainability and modern aesthetics.

For more information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact:

Nüline Distribution

Contact: Ricardo Turner

Email: ricardo@nulinedistribution.com

Website: nulinedistribution.com

All Newgarden products available in Canada.

Nüline Distribution will be at Toronto Market Week from January 25 to 28, 2025 to present Newgarden, booth 1060.