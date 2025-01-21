Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty Market Size to Hit $ 190.27 million, Globally, by 2031 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty Market Size and Forecast 2021 - 2031, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type (Non-Compliant Balloons and Semi-Compliant Balloons) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America)”.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the balloon aortic valvuloplasty market comprises a vast array of products that are expected to register growth in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The balloon aortic valvuloplasty market is expected to reach US$ 190.27 million by 2031 from US$ 125.08 million in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031. Balloon aortic valvuloplasty is a procedure in which a balloon catheter is used to dilate a narrowed aortic valve, improving blood flow. The procedure is typically performed in a catheterization laboratory. It is a useful procedure for managing aortic stenosis, particularly for high-risk patients or those who need a temporary measure before further interventions.



Rising Prevalence of Aortic Valve Stenosis: Heart valve disease (HVD) is a cardiac defect increasingly linked to functional decline, especially in aging individuals. HVD can cause stenosis, regurgitation, or a combination of the two in any of the four valves. As the incidence of HVD prominently increases with aging, it is estimated to affect a significant portion of the global population in the coming years. According to the Institute of Health Economics 2022, aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation are the two common HVDs. As per the estimates, 1.5 million people aged 65 and above are expected to suffer from HVD by 2040 in Canada. The narrowing of the aorta can make it difficult for blood to flow from the heart to various parts of the body, resulting in a condition called aortic stenosis. As the heart is under considerable pressure while pumping blood through the constricted aorta, it leads to symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. The high-risk patient populations are inoperable and are unsuitable for surgical aortic valve replacement procedures. The risk of developing aortic valve stenosis rises with age. As per the study titled “Epidemiology of aortic valve stenosis and of aortic valve incompetence (AI),” published in February 2020, a meta-analysis conducted in Europe and Taiwan found that aortic stenosis had a prevalence rate of 12.4% and severe aortic stenosis reported prevalence rate of 3.4% in patients aged 75 years and over. Aortic stenosis prevalence exponentially increases with age, displaying 0.2% in people aged 50–59 years, 1.3% in the 60–69-year group, 3.9% in the 70–79-year group, and 9.8% in people aged 80–89 years. The high prevalence of aortic valve stenosis is surging the demand for balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV) devices. BAV is less invasive than conventional open-heart surgery, making it a more attractive option for patients. According to the research study titled “Uncovering the treatable burden of severe aortic stenosis in the UK,” published in 2021 in the open-access journal Open Heart, ~300,000 people have aortic valve stenosis—a potentially deadly heart condition—in the UK. Of this, ~199,000 (68%) people were reported to have severe aortic stenosis disease. Additionally, the National Echo Database of Australia data 2021 reveals that 97,379 Australians suffered from severe aortic stenosis. The number of moderate to severe aortic stenosis cases in Australia is estimated to reach 200,000 and 266,000 patients by 2031 and 2051, respectively. Similarly, India is also overburdened with aortic stenosis. The number of fatalities due to calcific aortic valve disease has increased significantly over the past decade in the country. Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), also called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), has become a well-established therapeutic option for severe aortic stenosis. BAV is a crucial procedural step during TAVI to predilate the valve in order to enhance transcatheter delivery. TAVI has emerged as a ground‐breaking, minimally invasive alternative to traditional open‐heart surgery, primarily designed for geriatric patients who were initially considered unsuitable for surgical intervention due to severe aortic stenosis. Thus, the growing prevalence of aortic valve stenosis worldwide drives the balloon aortic valvuloplasty market.



Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: The soaring demand for minimally invasive techniques in valve replacement surgeries reflects a significant shift in medical practices and patient preferences. In a minimally invasive aortic valvuloplasty, the aortic valve of the heart is repaired and, if needed, is also replaced through TAVI procedures. Minimally invasive techniques are driven by the desire to reduce the invasiveness of procedures, minimize the associated risks, and promote faster recovery times. Minimally invasive approaches usually involve smaller incisions with the use of specialized instruments and technologies to access the heart, which can lead to shorter hospital stays and less scarring. Additionally, patients often experience less pain and a faster return to their daily activities. All branches of medicine, including cardiology, are witnessing an increase in the demand for less invasive procedures because of several benefits over traditional open-heart surgery. Compared to open-heart surgery, patients who undergo minimally invasive procedures usually have a shorter recovery time. In addition, minimally invasive techniques have a lower risk of complications and result in fewer scars compared to open cardiac surgery. Surgeons have adopted these techniques owing to advancements in medical devices. Also, improved surgical skills can further facilitate widespread adoption. BAV is a minimally invasive technique that can be used to treat a variety of heart problems, including aortic valve stenosis, which fuels the demand for BAV devices. As a result, healthcare organizations are investing in training their medical teams and obtaining the necessary equipment to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive BAV and TAVI surgeries, thereby providing patients with enhanced treatment options and better overall healthcare experiences. Thus, the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures fuels the balloon aortic valvuloplasty market growth.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the balloon aortic valvuloplasty market is divided into non-compliant balloon and semi-compliant balloon. The non-compliant balloon segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

The balloon aortic valvuloplasty market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the balloon aortic valvuloplasty market include B Braun SE, TT Medical, Inc., Balton, Becton Dickinson and Co, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Balt, Venus MedTech HangZhou Inc., NuMED, simeks, and OSYPKA.

Trending Topics: Balloon aortic valvuloplasty as a bridge to transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR); technological innovations in balloon catheters; balloon aortic valvuloplasty in pediatric and congenital aortic stenosis; low-flow, low-gradient aortic stenosis and BAV; improved imaging for balloon aortic valvuloplasty guidance; and balloon aortic valvuloplasty as a palliative treatment; among others.

Headlines on Balloon Aortic Valvuloplasty

"Abbott Launches Navitor—Latest-Generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) System—to Treat Aortic Stenosis in India"

"Teleflex Receives FDA Clearance for Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire"

"Teleflex Announces Limited Market Release of Wattson Temporary Pacing Guidewire"

"TORAY MEDICAL CO, LTD. Launched New INOUE BALLOON A for Aortic Valve"







Conclusion

The balloon aortic valvuloplasty market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis, especially among the global geriatric population. The procedure remains a crucial option for high-risk patients or those awaiting more definitive treatments, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Technological advancements, including smaller, high-pressure balloons and real-time imaging solutions, are enhancing procedural precision and safety, further fueling product demand. A significant trend is the integration of balloon aortic valvuloplasty with TAVR as a bridging therapy, which is expanding its role in patient care. Additionally, the appeal of balloon aortic valvuloplasty is rising due to the shift toward minimally invasive procedures and improved recovery protocols, particularly for the geriatric population. However, competition from permanent solutions such as TAVR and the temporary nature of balloon aortic valvuloplasty hinder its broader adoption. Further, future research and development on balloon aortic valvuloplasty will likely focus on personalized treatment approaches and hybrid interventions for complex cases.

However, competition from permanent solutions such as TAVR and the temporary nature of balloon aortic valvuloplasty hinder its broader adoption. Further, future research and development on balloon aortic valvuloplasty will likely focus on personalized treatment approaches and hybrid interventions for complex cases.





