Teads Unveils Dynamic Vertical Video Ad Format Ahead of 2025 Sports Season

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads , the global media platform, announces the launch of Teads Dynamic Vertical Video, designed to drive unparalleled engagement during key sports moments. Combining AI, immersive vertical video, and Stats Perform’s live sports data, this innovative ad format enables advertisers to maximize mobile screens and deliver impactful experiences within premium content.

Teads’ dynamic vertical video format seamlessly bridges traditional media and social content, providing advertisers with a high-performance, engaging video solution backed by proven results and innovative features.

According to Lumen Global Benchmarks, Teads’ vertical video drives 3x more attention than social media¹ and reduces scrolling speeds by 61% compared to social media platforms2. This format allows advertisers to embed live leaderboard stats, match highlights, and influencer-driven content while leveraging Stats Perform’s API for real-time data integration, captivating audiences during key cultural and sports moments.

Teads recently partnered with a major tech/telco brand to deliver a highly successful vertical video campaign, driving a remarkable +15% lift in brand awareness and a +25% lift in brand consideration, solidifying its position as the hero format for driving attention and brand impact3.

“In the new digital age, scrolling is king. This format addresses consumers' preference for scrolling versus swiping to digest content and allows brands to create immersive video ads placed within premium content, where attention is more focused, context is richer, and live stats amplify engagement during peak moments—whether it’s celebrating a game-winning shot or a record-breaking player,” said Jeremy Arditi, Teads co-CEO. “It empowers advertisers to deliver dynamic, contextually relevant ads that deeply resonate with global audiences.”

With direct access to 18 billion ad impressions per month)4, Teads offers unparalleled scale and impact. Reaching 96.4% of U.S. digital audiences, Teads rivals major platforms like YouTube (96.3%), Facebook (86%), Instagram (54%), TikTok (53%), and X (49%)5. Notably, Teads engages 97% of U.S. consumers aged 18-34, a key demographic where TikTok remains highly popular5. This broad reach empowers brands to create scalable campaigns that build meaningful connections while safeguarding their reputation.

With major sports moments on the horizon, Teads delivers a powerful solution to engage audiences during high-impact events. By combining live sports data, premium video formats, precise targeting, and innovative creative, advertisers can seamlessly align their messaging with culturally significant moments, driving stronger audience connections and measurable outcomes.

Learn more about Teads’ Dynamic Vertical Video at www.teads.com

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries.

