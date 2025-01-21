North, Central and South American Women's Organizations Directory 2025

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Directory of Women's Organizations 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive new directory lists every major national and international women's organization throughout North, Central and South America.

All of the major established women's organizations are included, as well as the less well-known organizations. Presenting profile details for hundreds of organizations, this edition is the most comprehensive and up-to-date directory of women's organizations throughout the Americas.

Entries:

Entries are arranged alphabetically by country.

Each entry contains the institution's name, postal, internet, and e-mail addresses, telephone and fax numbers, details of its function, activities, geographical area of activity, and key executives where available.

A wide range of activities are covered from art to culture; business to education; gender equality to human rights; health to reproduction; families to development; politics to global leadership; women's empowerment; civil society promotion; and much much more.

The Directory includes information on all of the women's foundations.

Data for this reference work was compiled from details submitted by national and international women's organizations, information gathered from the internet, and directly from individuals holding key positions in major women's organizations.

The Directory would be an important reference resource for organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with women's issues.

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6y1wq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.