Global $78.9 Bn Fire Protection Systems Markets, 2018-2023 & 2024-2028: Key Financial Metrics, Competitive Pressures, Competitive Landscape Featuring Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Carrier, Siemens

The global fire protection systems market recorded revenues of $78.9 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Fire Protection Systems industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Market scope encompasses products related to fire suppression, sprinklers, detection, analysis, and response. Market value represents revenue generated by market players in a specific year.

The commercial segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $47.3 billion, equivalent to 59.9% of the market's overall value.

The fire protection system market is driven by well-established regulatory standards set forth by agencies like the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the United States, as well as the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) in Canada. The NFPA publishes widely adopted codes, such as NFPA 72 for fire alarm systems and NFPA 13 for sprinkler systems, which are mandatory in various sectors, from commercial spaces to industrial facilities.

