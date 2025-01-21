Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit from Questex Unveils the Future of Travel

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit, produced by Questex, will take place May 5-7 at Chateau Elan located in Braselton, Georgia, just north of Atlanta.

As the vanguard of the luxury travel industry, the ULTRA Summit will co-locate with the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE), creating a dynamic event that unites the luxury leisure and MICE travel markets. This collaboration is driven by extensive industry research, which underscores the growing intersection of these sectors and the increasing demand for integrated experiences.

Attendees will benefit from exclusive one-to-one appointments, high-value networking, and expert-led content, including insights into key industry trends such as the rise of bleisure travel, evolving customer expectations, and the demand for authentic, experiential offerings. By combining these two premier events, this co-location delivers actionable strategies and unparalleled opportunities to expand business in an increasingly interconnected travel landscape.

For global luxury suppliers, ULTRA Summit offers a chance to showcase their destinations, properties, and services to a hand-selected audience of pre-qualified, North American luxury travel agency owners, managers and independent contractors. For advisors, the event is an exclusive opportunity to discover new offerings, forge meaningful partnerships, and stay ahead of industry trends—all in a single, efficiently curated environment.

New Luxury Travel Industry Day: A key addition to the 2025 agenda is the “Trends & Topics” day on May 7, where thought leaders from across the hospitality and travel sectors will discuss pivotal topics such as global politics and travel policies, the growth of bleisure, and the demand for authentic travel experiences, with a focus on the luxury market. This day also offers enhanced networking with attendees from the co-located Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) which include meeting planners, incentive buyers and suppliers.

“The ULTRA Summit is more than an event; it’s a reflection of where the travel industry is headed,” said Jill Birkett, VP/Market Leader, Questex Travel. “By integrating MICE and leisure, we’re not only meeting the needs of today’s buyers and suppliers but also setting the stage for the future of travel. The addition of the ‘Trends & Topics’ day underscores our commitment to providing a holistic platform for industry advancement.”

For more information or for suppliers who wish to reserve a place, visit ltaultrasummit.com. Luxury travel advisors may apply to be fully hosted by clicking here.

About Luxury Travel Advisor

Luxury Travel Advisor was founded in 2005, as the only outlet created for the very important luxury segment. Luxury Travel Advisor boasts a readership of 15,000 hand-selected travel advisors who belong to Virtuoso, Signature, American Express, Ensemble and Internova, as well as those hard-to-reach independent luxury travel advisors across the United States and Canada. The readers of Luxury Travel Advisor sell to the most affluent consumers across the world and the ULTRA Summit is the intimate, in-person event where those advisors collaborate with top suppliers on how to navigate a successful business plan for the future. The Dossier newsletter publishes news from LuxuryTravelAdvisor.com twice a week and reaches a broad audience of luxury travel professionals worldwide.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

