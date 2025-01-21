Who's Who of European Women 2025: Directory of Influential Women from Politics, Finance, Business, Academia, Science, Literature, Media, Fashion, Arts, Medicine, Sports and Many More

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who of European Women 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most influential and distinguished women throughout Europe are brought together in this unique single-volume publication.

Listing thousands of entries from a variety of backgrounds, this new edition reflects the growing role of women in contemporary Europe. The Who's Who of European Women is a one-stop research tool with extensive indexing, making reference quick and easy, recognizing established personalities as well as women who are rising to prominence.

Key features:

Each entry includes: date and place of birth, education, family details, career, awards and publications, leisure interests, address and telephone numbers, and e-mail and internet addresses where available. Also indexed by profession

Comprehensive biographies of women from all occupational fields are included: politics, finance, business, academia, science, literature, the media, fashion, the arts, medicine, sports and many more.

Obituary lists of entries that have died since the publication of the last edition.

The Who's Who of European Women remains quite indispensable which records the lives and achievements of recognized established European women and those rising to prominence.

Valuable and unique, the Who's Who of European Women will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and governments, corporations, the media, organizations, and anyone needing up-to-date information.

