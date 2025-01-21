Introducing UltiSat’s Unified Multi-path Connectivity Expeditionary Kit (UEK)

CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of advanced communications and networking to government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets, announces the launch of the Unified Multi-path Communication Expeditionary Kit (UEK), a cutting-edge communication solution designed to meet all your Comms-on-the-Pause (COTP) needs. This innovative kit leverages the latest satellite and cellular communication technologies, all neatly packed into a compact, backpack-ready solution.

Key Highlights of the UEK:

Ultimate Connectivity and Portability

The UEK provides customers with the highest level of connectivity and reliability, even in the most challenging environments. By integrating multiple communication paths into a single interface, the UEK maintains uninterrupted data flow and maximizes bandwidth, making it the ultimate solution for mission-critical communication.





The UEK is powered by UltiSat’s UMC, utilizing the unique Sigma Gemini™ platform, which employs advanced Software Defined Networking (SDN) with AES-256 encryption tailored for tactical applications. This solution aggregates all available communication paths into a single interface, maximizing available bandwidth and ensuring continuous data flow. The UEK optimizes all channels for any bandwidth need, supporting various transport options, including LEO/MEO/GEO satellites, wireless/LTE, Wi-Fi, and terrestrial/fiber networks.





The HAL feature integrates the potential for multiple LEO, as well as cellular communication paths within the UEK, providing customers with enhanced capabilities and reliability for mission-critical operations. With HAL, users don’t have to rely on just one LEO constellation and can get the resilience that comes from high-availability LEO





The UEK includes a LEO Antenna kit, along with a 5G Cellular modem, providing flexibility and resilience regardless of your area of operation.





Setting up the UEK is simple and quick, reducing the need for technical support personnel in the field. Scaling up with additional pathways is as easy as connecting an ethernet cable to the system and powering it up.





The UEK's compact backpack design supports multiple missions and fits into an overhead bin or under the seat on a commercial aircraft. It includes a battery UPS providing over 1.5 hours of backup power with additional options available.

"The Unified Multi-path Connectivity Expeditionary Kit (UEK) is a game-changer for rapid deploy mission-critical connectivity. Its compact design, combined with advanced multi-path connectivity, ensures that our users have reliable and continuous data flow, no matter where they are. This is a significant advancement in ensuring robust and resilient communication for almost any situation," said Jim Scott, President and CEO at UltiSat.

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. UltiSat has made substantial investments in the global logistics, security provisions, systems, and processes necessary to provide 24 x 7 support for customers with high consequence missions. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com