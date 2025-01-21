Functional Drinks Global Industry Guide 2024: A $123.95 Billion Industry in 2023 - Trends and Forecasts 2019-2028

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Drinks Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Functional Drinks market had total revenues of $123.95 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2018 and 2023. The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 10.5% for the five-year period 2023-28, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $204.13 billion by the end of 2028.

Global Functional Drinks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Key Highlights

The functional drinks market consists of retail sale of sports drinks and energy drinks. Sports drinks are defined as drinks with performance-enhancing properties, described as 'isotonic', 'hypertonic' or 'hypotonic'. Energy drinks are defined as those with energy-enhancing properties; mainly carbonated and containing stimulants such as caffeine, taurine, guarana, glucuronolactone, yerba mate, along with glucose syrup (corn syrup) and maltodextrin. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 7% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 36.29 billion liters in 2023.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global functional drinks Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global functional drinks Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key functional drinks Market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global functional drinks Market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global functional drinks Market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global functional drinks Market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global functional drinks Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global functional drinks Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Functional Drinks

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Functional Drinks in Asia-Pacific

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Functional Drinks in Europe

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis



7 Macroeconomic Indicators

7.1. Country data



8 Functional Drinks in France

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data



10 Functional Drinks in Germany

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis



11 Macroeconomic Indicators

11.1. Country data



12 Functional Drinks in Italy

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Data

12.3. Market Segmentation

12.4. Market outlook

12.5. Five forces analysis



13 Macroeconomic Indicators

13.1. Country data



14 Functional Drinks in Japan

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Data

14.3. Market Segmentation

14.4. Market outlook

14.5. Five forces analysis



15 Macroeconomic Indicators

15.1. Country data



16 Functional Drinks in Australia

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Data

16.3. Market Segmentation

16.4. Market outlook

16.5. Five forces analysis



17 Macroeconomic Indicators

17.1. Country data



18 Functional Drinks in Canada

18.1. Market Overview

18.2. Market Data

18.3. Market Segmentation

18.4. Market outlook

18.5. Five forces analysis



19 Macroeconomic Indicators

19.1. Country data



20 Functional Drinks in China

20.1. Market Overview

20.2. Market Data

20.3. Market Segmentation

20.4. Market outlook

20.5. Five forces analysis



21 Macroeconomic Indicators

21.1. Country data



22 Functional Drinks in The Netherlands

22.1. Market Overview

22.2. Market Data

22.3. Market Segmentation

22.4. Market outlook

22.5. Five forces analysis



23 Macroeconomic Indicators

23.1. Country data



24 Functional Drinks in Spain

24.1. Market Overview

24.2. Market Data

24.3. Market Segmentation

24.4. Market outlook

24.5. Five forces analysis



25 Macroeconomic Indicators

25.1. Country data



26 Functional Drinks in The United Kingdom

26.1. Market Overview

26.2. Market Data

26.3. Market Segmentation

26.4. Market outlook

26.5. Five forces analysis



27 Macroeconomic Indicators

27.1. Country data



28 Functional Drinks in The United States

28.1. Market Overview

28.2. Market Data

28.3. Market Segmentation

28.4. Market outlook

28.5. Five forces analysis



29 Macroeconomic Indicators

29.1. Country data



30 Company Profiles

AG Barr plc

Aldi Inc

C. I. V. Superunie B.A.

Coop Group

Danone SpA

Eastroc Beverage Group Co Ltd

FDC Ltd

Fraser and Neave Ltd

Fujian Dali Foods Group Co. Ltd

Guangdong Jianlibao Group Co Ltd

Kingsley Beverages

Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

MBG International Premium Brands GmbH

Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund

Monster Beverage Corp

Oguz Gida A.S.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc

PT Bintang Toedjoe

PT Kino Indonesia Tbk

Quala SA

Red Bull GmbH

Royal Unibrew AS

Suntory Holdings Ltd

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

The Coca-Cola Co

Tiger Brands Ltd

Valora Holding AG

Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9gv0t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.