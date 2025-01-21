Functional Drinks Global Industry Guide 2024: A $123.95 Billion Industry in 2023 - Trends and Forecasts 2019-2028

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Drinks Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Functional Drinks market had total revenues of $123.95 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2018 and 2023. The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 10.5% for the five-year period 2023-28, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $204.13 billion by the end of 2028.
Global Functional Drinks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.
Key Highlights
- The functional drinks market consists of retail sale of sports drinks and energy drinks. Sports drinks are defined as drinks with performance-enhancing properties, described as 'isotonic', 'hypertonic' or 'hypotonic'. Energy drinks are defined as those with energy-enhancing properties; mainly carbonated and containing stimulants such as caffeine, taurine, guarana, glucuronolactone, yerba mate, along with glucose syrup (corn syrup) and maltodextrin. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 7% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 36.29 billion liters in 2023.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
30 Company Profiles
