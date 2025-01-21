Power Rental Market Forecasts 2025-2030, with Company Profiles for United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Wacker Neuson, Herc Rentals, Modern Energy Rental, PON Energy Rental, BPC Power Rental & More

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Rental Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59%, reaching a market size of US$35.188 billion in 2030 from US$24.408 billion in 2025.



The increasing power consumption in various parts of the world is one of the most important factors driving the market for power rental during the analysis period. Notably, the oil and gas industry is the most prominent user of rented power generators, which serve its exploration and production activities and for building infrastructure. This is also complemented by awareness of the benefits of outsourcing power equipment. Another emerging demand is for scalable rental equipment to cope with outages and voltage sags and swells.



Moreover, the construction of hotels and malls, besides government initiatives promoting the expansion of metro and airport networks, is also driving power rental demand in developed and developing countries. The market will register faster growth due to other factors, such as the increasing use of renewable energy resources in place of fossil fuels in an attempt to cut down carbon emissions.





Urbanization and the development of infrastructure are contributing to the global power rental market growth



The growing urbanization propelled by ongoing urban and infrastructure development remains one of the major factors pushing the power rental market in developing economies. As cities grow, the demands for visible and reliable power sources increase as more infrastructure projects arise. Examples of construction activities that consume enormous amounts of power for machinery and equipment are commercial and residential buildings where public infrastructure, intended mainly for roads and bridges, is built. Most firms are more inclined to rent power equipment than purchase and maintain it; power equipment is usually required for short-term use. Such developments thus scaled the demand for becoming mainstream in contemporary urban development initiatives for power rental.



North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period.



The increasing frequency of extreme weather events like hurricanes, wildfires, and storms is driving significant growth in the North American power rental market. This frequently results in power outages that call for short-term power fixes.

Furthermore, a steady and dependable power supply is required for the region's industrial and infrastructure advancements, which makes rental power services crucial for manufacturing facilities, temporary buildings, and construction sites. In addition, the North American market gains from technological developments in generator equipment, such as more ecologically friendly and energy-efficient models that companies are embracing to satisfy strict regulations.

