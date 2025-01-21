Cybersecurity Expert Rachel Tobac to Keynote 2025 RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is thrilled to announce that Rachel Tobac, renowned cybersecurity expert and CEO of SocialProof Security, will deliver the keynote address at the 2025 RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit , taking place 7–9 April 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri.

In her keynote, "How I Would Hack You: Live!," Tobac will provide attendees with a front-row seat into the mind of a hacker. Tobac will demonstrate real-world techniques like spear phishing and other trending hacker techniques as she hacks one of RH-ISAC’s board members. As she guides the audience through her methods step-by-step, she will highlight critical vulnerabilities organizations face today and share practical insights for strengthening cybersecurity defenses.

"This keynote is a chance for attendees to understand cybersecurity risks from an attacker’s perspective and learn how to protect their businesses effectively,” said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC. “The Summit is our industry’s premier event, and we’re honored to provide a platform for leaders like Rachel Tobac to share their expertise.”

In addition to her role as CEO of SocialProof Security, Tobac is a sought-after speaker whose expertise has been featured on NPR, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and CNN, as well as in The New York Times.

The RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit brings together cybersecurity professionals from across the retail, hospitality, and consumer-facing industries for three days of professional development, collaboration, and networking. This year’s agenda features presentations from experts representing such major brands as Target, Walmart, United Airlines, Marriott, Home Depot, and more. Session topics include:

Cyber Risk Quantification: Putting a Price Tag on the Apocalypse

Securing Gen AI in Corporate Environments

Deepfakes: The New Face of Cybercrime

CTI-Driven Red Teaming

The Ever-Evolving Adversary: Insider Threats, Hactivism and eCrime



About RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. Connecting information security teams at strategic, operational, and tactical levels, RH-ISAC promotes collaboration to address challenges, share best practices, and benchmark performance, with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org .

